Trump praises Pompeo for doing & # 39; a good job on & # 39; NPR reporter | News

%MINIFYHTML353421ae7c0e7260a419e00a2224274711% %MINIFYHTML353421ae7c0e7260a419e00a2224274712%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, praised the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday for his handling of a National Public Radio reporter who Pompeo shouted, cursed and called a liar after a contentious interview.

"That reporter could not have done a good job with you yesterday," Trump told Pompeo, the chief US diplomat, during a presentation of his proposal for the Middle East, causing laughter from the crowd of officials and dignitaries gathered at the House. White. .

"I think you did a good job with her, really."

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML353421ae7c0e7260a419e00a2224274713% %MINIFYHTML353421ae7c0e7260a419e00a2224274714%

Pompeo was interviewed on Friday by NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly, and was repeatedly asked about Ukraine and how he had supported former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in Kiev during a nine-minute exchange.

After the interview, Kelly said Pompeo cursed her and repeatedly "used the word F,quot; and asked: "Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?"

In a statement on Saturday, Pompeo said the journalist had lied in establishing the interview and agreeing to carry out the post-interview conversation. Her statement did not dispute what she said about the content of the post-interview meeting.

Kelly said Pompeo staff did not stipulate that the post-interview meeting be unregistered.

The U.S. Department of State UU. He removed another NPR journalist from the press group on Monday for the next trip abroad from Pompeo, a measure that the State Department Correspondents Association (SDCA) said could only be seen as retaliation for the colleague's interview.

Trump was criticized online for his comments on Tuesday, and many rated his comments and Pompeo's actions as "unacceptable."

"The comment of,quot; Trump's good work on her "and Pompeo's action towards an NPR reporter must be reprimanded by Republicans. This is well below acceptable!" tweeted activist Amy Siskind.

The comment of "Trump's good work on her,quot; and Pompeo's action towards an NPR reporter must be reprimanded by Republicans. This is well below the line of what is acceptable! – Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 28, 2020

"Trump simply praised Pompeo,quot; for the work he did with her, "that is, the NPR journalist Pompeo abused. Trump's last case celebrating the bad treatment of the media," tweeted Michael Barbaro, presenter of the podcast of the New York Times