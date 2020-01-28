Trump political trial test day eight: all the latest updates | Trump News

%MINIFYHTML131b2f634b88ad9c40275e4b7d0ab4d011% %MINIFYHTML131b2f634b88ad9c40275e4b7d0ab4d012%

The political trial defense team of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, will give his last three days of arguments on Tuesday, which came after three days of presentations by Democrats to justify the president.

On Monday, Trump's defense team gave the first full day of arguments, offering only a "preview,quot; on Saturday, in apparent response to the president's desire to avoid the lackluster weekend television ratings.

Trump's lawyers have framed the accusation as an attempt to undermine American democracy, arguing that there was no basis to remove the president from office. They also spent a good amount of time on Monday focusing on what they characterized as an apparent conflict of interest of Joe Biden's son, Hunter, who was given a place on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, while the then vice president He had the task of fighting corruption. in the country.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML131b2f634b88ad9c40275e4b7d0ab4d013% %MINIFYHTML131b2f634b88ad9c40275e4b7d0ab4d014%

On Tuesday they will conclude six days of arguments in which the prosecution and defense received 24 hours for three days to present their case. That part of the trial will be followed by a period of 16 hours for senators to submit questions to both teams, before moving on to the debate on whether more evidence will be allowed, including witness citations and documents.

While Trump's defense team prepares to finish presenting his case, here are all the latest updates until Tuesday, January 28:

The eighth day of the Senate political trial trial begins

The president's defense team will present the final arguments in your case.

They have 15 hours and 33 minutes left to present their case, which "will not be possible,quot; to do before the end of Tuesday, their third day assigned according to the rule resolution approved at the beginning of the trial, said the president of the court Roberts.

Trump's defense team's chief lawyer, Pat Cipollone, said they don't plan to use all their time and that they probably will "at dinner time."

Schumer says that Bolton's revelations should serve as a & # 39; warning & # 39; for republicans

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said the revelations reported in the unpublished book by former national security adviser John Bolton should serve as a "warning,quot; to Republicans that more information will continue to come out.

"If you vote with the White House … there is a good chance that the truth will come to light one day," Schumer said.

He also made it clear that an exchange of witnesses involving Hunter Biden would be unlikely, referring to the former vice president's son as a "brilliant object,quot; used by Republicans to divert attention from accusations against the president.

Graham: I fully support the plan for senators to read the Bolton manuscript

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he "fully supports,quot; a plan that would allow senators to read the manuscript of the unpublished book by former national security adviser John Bolton.

On Monday, Republican Senator James Lankford suggested that the manuscript be handed over to senators. Lankford also urged Bolton to publicly address the reports before the debate over witnesses begins.

I fully support @SenatorLankford& # 39; s

proposal that the Bolton manuscript be made available to the Senate, if possible, in a classified environment where each senator has the opportunity to review the manuscript and make their own determination. https://t.co/e18nUfSMgI – Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 28, 2020

Trump criticizes Fox News political trial coverage

President Trump criticized Fox News, his usual news source, for "carrying the waves with the Democrats,quot; in his coverage of political judgment.

In a tweet, Trump said the news network "is trying to be as politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the unnamed Senator from Maryland. He has always been playing the accusation hoax."

Democratic Senator Van Hollen appeared on the network Tuesday morning before the start of day eight of the political trial.

Really pathetic how @Fox News He is trying to be as politically correct in carrying the waves with Democrats as Chris Van Hollen, the unnamed Senator from Maryland. He has always been playing with the accusation hoax. Democrats wouldn't even give Fox their debates about low qualifications … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

Pelosi asks for a fair trial

As the debate about whether more evidence will be allowed in the political trial approaches, the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has asked for a fair trial.

"Trump's lawyers argued that he has the right to abuse his power as much as he wants, and Congress cannot do anything about it," he tweeted. "Congress can do something: hold a fair trial.

Trump's lawyers argued that he has the right to abuse his power as much as he wants, and Congress cannot do anything about it. Sounds familiar: Trump: "I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do what I want as president." Congress can do something: hold a fair trial. – Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 28, 2020

Trump starts the day with accusation tweets

President Trump began the day by retweeting a video of his defense and a video of Republican Senator Ted Cruz saying that more witnesses were not "necessary,quot; at the trial.

The president will announce his "peace plan,quot; for the Middle East, which he has called "the agreement of the century,quot; in Noon (17:00 GMT).

Change of witnesses?

Republican Senator Patrick Toomey, considered an influential force in the chamber, has been talking with his colleagues about a possible exchange of witnesses "one by one,quot; with the Democrats, the Washington Post reported.

Democrats want to hear more urgently former national security advisor John Bolton, as well as Head of the White House Cabinet, Mick Mulvaney, an official with the White House budget office. Michael Duffey and tOperations Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the White House Robert Blair

Meanwhile, Republicans have requested testimony from the whistleblower whose complaint launched the political trial investigation and the Bidens.

Democrats have so far shown little appetite for such an exchange.

This artist's sketch depicts Ken Starr arguing in defense of President Donald Trump during his political trial (File: Dana Verkouteren / The Associated Press)

Bolton's revelation changes the dynamics of the witness debate

Details in a draft of the next book by former national security adviser John Bolton, in which he reportedly writes that President Trump told him that he wanted to continue withholding help from Ukraine until they agreed to help with investigations into political rivals , have changed the dynamics in the Senate Trial at a key moment.

According to reports, a draft of the new book by former national security adviser John Bolton contained revelations that could change the dynamics of the political trial (Peter Nicholls / Reuters)

The revelation sharply contrasts Trump's defense team's argument that no witnesses interviewed in the investigation had first-hand information about a connection between aid and investigations.

With the debate over whether more witnesses will be allowed to start the trial soon, Senator Mitt Romney has said that it is "increasingly likely,quot; that enough Republican colleagues are willing to break ranks and vote with Democrats to cite Bolton.

Read more about how Bolton has become the trial.

Who is Trump's defense team?

Trump's defense team will begin its second of three days of discussions on Monday. Read more about the key players in the test here.

Who are the house administrators?

Seven House managers presented the case against President Trump, describing the abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress's articles of political judgment against the president approved in that chamber in December.

What has happened so far at the trial?

Trump's political trial began in earnest last week, after a ceremonial commencement on January 16 that saw the swearing in of court president John Roberts, who presides over the proceedings, and the 100 members of the Senate.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Senate voted following partisan guidelines to approve the resolution of the rules of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, after almost 12 hours of debate. Meanwhile, 11 amendments introduced by the Democrats were blocked. Read more about that day here.

Democratic House managers presented their arguments for three days, followed by Trump's defense arguments on Saturday and Monday.

Catch up with live blogs on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday.