Trump describes a peace plan in the Middle East that strongly favors Israel

WASHINGTON – President Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan with a flourishing Monday, describing a proposal that would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict while creating what it called a state Palestinian with limited sovereignty.

Trump's plan would guarantee that Israel would control a unified Jerusalem as its capital and would not demand that it uproot any of the settlements in the West Bank that have caused Palestinian outrage and alienated much of the outside world. He promised to provide $ 50 billion in international financing to build the new Palestinian entity and open an embassy in his new state.

"My vision presents a win-win opportunity for both parties, a realistic two-state solution that solves the risk of the Palestinian state becoming security," the president said at a ceremony at the White House that demonstrated the state of unilateral things as it was flanked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel but without counterpart to the Palestinian leadership, which is not speaking in terms with the Trump administration.

Trump insisted that his plan would be good for the Palestinians and in his speech he contacted President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority. "President Abbas," he said, "I want him to know if he chooses the path to peace, the United States and many other countries, we will be there, we will be there to help him in many different ways."