Trump describes a peace plan in the Middle East that strongly favors Israel

WASHINGTON – President Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan with a flourishing Monday, describing a proposal that would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict while creating what it called a state Palestinian with limited sovereignty.
Trump's plan would guarantee that Israel would control a unified Jerusalem as its capital and would not demand that it uproot any of the settlements in the West Bank that have caused Palestinian outrage and alienated much of the outside world. He promised to provide $ 50 billion in international financing to build the new Palestinian entity and open an embassy in his new state.
"My vision presents a win-win opportunity for both parties, a realistic two-state solution that solves the risk of the Palestinian state becoming security," the president said at a ceremony at the White House that demonstrated the state of unilateral things as it was flanked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel but without counterpart to the Palestinian leadership, which is not speaking in terms with the Trump administration.
Trump insisted that his plan would be good for the Palestinians and in his speech he contacted President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority. "President Abbas," he said, "I want him to know if he chooses the path to peace, the United States and many other countries, we will be there, we will be there to help him in many different ways."
The event in the East Room of the White House had a Kabuki theater quality, as the president ended years of suspense for a highly promoted peace plan that was considered dead upon arrival. Instead of a serious plan for peace, analysts called it a political document of a president in the midst of a political trial that works in conjunction with an accused prime minister and faces his third election in a year in just over a month .
With almost three years of preparation and overseen by Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the plan is the last of many American efforts to resolve the more than seventy-year conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. But it marks a sharp turn in the US approach, dropping decades of US support for only modest adjustments to Israeli borders in a 1967 armistice and discarding the long-term goal of granting Palestinians a full-fledged state.
The proposal imagines new Israeli borders entering the West Bank and, at least in the short term, demands what Mr. Netanyahu described as a Palestinian "least-state," which lacks an army or an air force.
Trump said it was the first time that Israel authorized the publication of a concept map that illustrates the territorial commitments it would make. He said it would be "more than double the Palestinian territory,quot; while ensuring that "no Palestinian or Israeli will be uprooted from their homes."
Netanyahu called it "a realistic path to lasting peace,quot; that "achieves the right balance where others have failed." Calling Trump the best friend Israel has had in the White House, Netanyahu added: "It's a great plan for Israel. It's a great plan for peace."
At the beginning of his presidency, Trump suggested that a peace agreement would be "frankly, perhaps not as difficult as people have thought over the years."
By asking Palestinians to make many more territorial concessions than past proposals, it provides American support for decades of aggressive construction of Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas seized in two wars between Israel and the Arab states. And he sends a bleak message to the Palestinians that they have lost the opportunity to win the "two-state solution,quot; that they pursued for so long, as long as Trump is president.
Kushner and a small circle of Trump officials decided not to follow the traditional path of negotiating the talks between the two sides that could lead to a joint proposal, but to deliver one from Washington. Veterans of the peace process say that this happened for the last time under the presidency of Ronald Reagan in 1982.
Working in secret, Mr. Kushner and his team, which included the US ambassador to Israel, David M. Friedman, a strong advocate for the construction of Israeli settlements, consulted closely with Mr. Netanyahu's government. But his contact with Palestinian officials ended after Trump moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in December 2017.
Instead of courting the Palestinians after that, the Trump administration only increased the pressure on them, cutting US funds for the Palestinian areas and closing the Palestinian diplomatic office in Washington.
That vanished the initial hopes of the Palestinians who believed that Trump's unorthodox approach to foreign policy, and his love for a great deal, could lead him to pressure Israel to a degree that they felt the previous US presidents did not have.
In the short term, the 80-page plan is very likely to stir up Israeli and American politics. Trump is sure to cite the pro-Israeli inclination of the plan in the 2020 campaign to win the support of American Jewish conservatives in Florida and other key states, along with evangelical Christians who are some of their strongest supporters and support the expansion Israeli in the Holy Land.
While the Palestinians are almost certain to reject the plan, Trump's allies say they will closely monitor other Arab governments with whom Trump has established close relations and thawed relations with Israel, to see if they could give the plan any political coverage .
Michael Crowley and Peter Baker reported from Washington, and David M. Halbfinger reported from Jerusalem.