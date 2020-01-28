Transfer Talk Podcast: Why Steven Bergwijn will succeed in Spurs | Soccer news

"He is the best player in the Eredivisie," says Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan; Listen to the Transfer Talk Podcast for all the information

















With Tottenham ready to sign Steven Bergwijn of PSV Eindhoven, Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan has given the Transfer Talk Podcast the inner track in the "electric,quot; forward movement.

It seems that the Spurs will bring Bergwijn for £ 25.6 million plus accessories as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, whose transfer to Inter Milan concluded on Tuesday.

Bergwijn, who made his international debut in October 2018, stayed out of PSV training this week and has been in London to undergo a medical examination in Tottenham before the transfer is completed.

Here, Van der Kraan explains why the Dutch striker can follow in the footsteps of Marc Overmars and be a success in the Premier League …

How the Bergwijn movement developed

"The player met with Mourinho on Tuesday morning. He traveled with his parents and his agent, and has been very interested in the movement on time.

"That's why he almost sparked a civil war at PSV on Sunday when he told them two hours before a game, & # 39; I'm sorry, I'm not going to play in this Eredivisie game, I'm going to London & # 39 ;.

"At first, fans couldn't believe that their star player was not prepared to play that afternoon."

Bergwijn is described as & # 39; electric & # 39; by Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan

"At that time, not everything was revealed, but there was a cooperation from the board that was not made clear to the fans. Why did the board cooperate and why the manager allowed him to leave? Because the club needs the money. £ 26 million is half of the total budget of the entire PSV team for a whole year.

"You can imagine that the club was willing to make a deal, although it was difficult to sell it to fans when the club is not well anyway."

"He signed a new contract and they discussed maybe in the summer if a big club is coming, he wants permission to leave and there has to be a clause in the contract."

"They didn't count in January. The player said that if he had to play in the PSV for the rest of the season, if they didn't cooperate with a transfer to Tottenham, he would play until the end of the season, but they were willing to let him go, and I think it's on the moon PSV gave him permission. "

What will Bergwijn bring to the Spurs?

"He is small, agile, fast. I think he is the best player in the Eredivisie. A player more peaceful than Bergwijn will never see again."

"It has been lightning in some of the best games for PSV, and this is also the reason why the Dutch coach, Ronald Koeman, has him in the 2020 Eurocup this summer."

"Koeman lost to Memphis Depay because of a crossed knee ligament injury, and he still has Bergwijn that can hurt as a forward, as a left winger. He can almost play in three or four positions forward. That is very interesting for Mourinho ".

"A player in the Premier League that has an absolute rhythm, and we go back to Marc Overmars in Arsenal … when you have Dutch rhythm, class, skill and technique, I think those players will do well."

Memphis Depay is expected to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury

Is the Depay United period a warning story?

Memphis Depay traded the PSV for Manchester United in 2015, but stayed at Old Trafford for only 18 months …

"The main thing is that if you go at the right time. Bergwijn has played for several seasons at the Eredivisie, Memphis had just arrived on the scene."

"Even Louis van Gaal when he signed it (Depay) said it was a little early and he would sign it in two or three years, but Depay wanted to move early and Liverpool was on the scene. United realized they had to act.

Depay left Manchester United after an unfortunate 18 month period

"If we see where Depay is today, he has been vital for Holland and has played very well for Lyon. Maybe some players should not appear too early in the Premier League. They also see him with academy players, who first lend themselves." ".

And finally … who is getting the best deal?

"The Spurs will see that they have a player that gains value in the coming years. He is young, electric, an international player already and will star in the Euros."

"If Holland is good at the euros, the Spurs will see their value go up. I can't see him fail at Tottenham. The PSV has lost a massive player."

