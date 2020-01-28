Toya Johnson shares new photos with Rush Rushing and fans are completely in love with her curly hair

Toya Johnson wanted his fans and followers day to be a little brighter, so he shared some new photos with his baby, the Rushing reign. Her curly hair is everything!

Check out the photos Toya shared on his social media account below.

Marlo Hampton and Shamea Morton skipped the comments and sent their love to the girl.

Someone said: I'm slow, of course, why am I realizing that the baby's name is rainbow? That's so beautiful & # 39 ;, and a follower posted this: & # 39; Cutie-pie & # 39; with an ice cream ball up arriba. & # 39;

Another commenter sprouted over Reigny's hair and said: ‘Her hair is so beautiful 😍 @toyajohnson God bless her’, and another fan posted this: ‘I feel like she said,quot; Sike "directly before or after this candid shot! 😍 ’

Someone else wrote: "She is really a big girl … A boss baby already @toyajohnson," and another commenter posted: "What do you wear on your hair? I've been waiting for Reign Baby Natural hair products for children."

Another follower shared this: ‘It's getting so big! She looks like her dad. The beautiful girl @toyajohnson "and an Instagram installer also wanted to praise Reigny's hair:" This baby is too cute! I love her hair like that … it's just cute! "

One of Toya's fans wrote: ‘Tell your cute little person to stop growing so fast! @toyajohnson. "

In other news, among the people devastated after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people, there are also Rasheeda Frost, Toya Johnson and Kenya Moore.

All women had some words to say publicly on their social media accounts to commemorate this extremely painful day.

Toya and everyone else are extremely sad about the tragedy that the United States and the entire world really do.



