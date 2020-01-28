Toni Braxton shares an emotional video in memory of Kobe Bryant

Toni Braxton made some of his followers cry with an emotional video that he shared in Kobe Bryant's memory. As you know, the whole world is afflicted these days, and this pain will probably never pass, people will simply learn to live with it.

Look at the clip that Toni shared on his social media account.

‘Holding you in our hearts @kobebryant T’ Toni captioned the clip she shared on her IG account.

The other day, Toni shared a photo with Kobe and Gianna, and captioned the post with the following words:

‘Praying for these two, and Vanessa and the girls … for the rest of the victims. I can't put words together; I'm a mess. I can only imagine what the Bryant are going through. RIP Kobe and Gianna. 🤎 ’

