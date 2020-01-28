Tommy Davidson reveals that he and Will Smith were about to hit Jada Pinkett-Smith

First reported by Page Six, Tommy Davidson recently released a new memory in which he told a story of how he and Will Smith almost fought on the set of the 1998 movie, Woo. Davidson, according to his memoirs, Living in color, He says that he and Jada Pinkett-Smith got along very well on the set of the series and that they often had very serious and intimate conversations.

Davidson says he and the producers were not happy with the way the movie was supposed to end. Talking to the producers by phone with Jada on the other line, Davidson came up with the idea that he and Jada would dance as the credits progressed.

The cast and team members thought it was a great way to end the movie, Davidson wrote. In addition, Tommy claims that he also came up with the idea of ​​kissing Jada on the set of the movie, however, he never mentioned it first.

In his book, Tommy explained that he did not understand at that time that he had to rehearse a kiss beforehand, instead of throwing it at the last second. Davidson says he didn't think it was a big problem, however, it turned out to be a bad move.

While filming the scene, he leaned down to kiss her and Jada shivered. Afterwards, Will Smith entered the trailer and said, "I didn't appreciate that." The situation between the two men quickly became severe and intense.

Davidson went on to say that Will was "all gangsta,quot; about him, and they almost quarreled, because his "fight or flight,quot; instinct went into action and he was ready to take down. Jada, who followed Will inside the trailer, did his best to calm them both.

Jada and Will were engaged to get married at that time, in fact, they were married shortly before the movie's release. Since then, Davidson explained, he and Jada have been kind and friendly. Even Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, helped him get sober.

