Tinashe: "I took a risk for six months after Ben Simmons started dating Kendall Jenner !!"

The impressive singer Tinashe has revealed that she drank for six months in a row after learning that her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons had abandoned her and began dating Kendall Jenner that same month.

"I drank for, like, six months after that! Are you kidding? I was, like, lost for months. But now I'm fine," he told US Weekly at the Roc Nation Brunch. "It was terrible," he continued. "It was bad. Like, it was bad, but now I'm fine."

Tinashe has also talked about the breakup through his Twitter account:

"The fact is that I was in love and I got hurt," he tweeted. "I know that I am not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since then are complicated to say the least, but I have never lied."

"I always try to do the right thing and be the greatest person and, often, people take advantage of that," he added. "I'm as sensitive as hell and I have emotions like everyone else, and I'm disgusting in most of this Hollywood crap."

The romance between the Philadelphia 76ers star, Simmons and Jenner, did not last long, although reports have circulated that say the former couple might be looking to rekindle their relationship.