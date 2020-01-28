Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith of 90 Day Fiance announce division

Tiffany Franco Y Ronald smith I have called him to quit smoking.

Taking on Instagram on Tuesday, January 28, the 90 day promised Star announced that she and Smith were separating. "I wanted to be the first to let him know instead of hiding it and putting a facade for social networks," he wrote on Instagram Stories.

She added: "Thank you all for following our story, we really love each other, but some things are irreparable. We both deserve much better than we can offer right now."

Before publishing a more heated message in his Instagram Stories, Franco signed the first message by writing: "Much love from us."

Smith, who currently lives in South Africa, also turned to social networks to share his version of the story, essentially accusing Franco of being unfaithful. "Thank you for following our story, but unfortunately it didn't work for me. I will file for divorce from (South Africa) since she isn't even registered in the United States as married. Talk about adultery."