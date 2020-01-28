Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith of 90 Day Fiance announce division

Tiffany Franco Y Ronald smith I have called him to quit smoking.
Taking on Instagram on Tuesday, January 28, the 90 day promised Star announced that she and Smith were separating. "I wanted to be the first to let him know instead of hiding it and putting a facade for social networks," he wrote on Instagram Stories.
She added: "Thank you all for following our story, we really love each other, but some things are irreparable. We both deserve much better than we can offer right now."
Before publishing a more heated message in his Instagram Stories, Franco signed the first message by writing: "Much love from us."
Smith, who currently lives in South Africa, also turned to social networks to share his version of the story, essentially accusing Franco of being unfaithful. "Thank you for following our story, but unfortunately it didn't work for me. I will file for divorce from (South Africa) since she isn't even registered in the United States as married. Talk about adultery."
Franco then entered Instagram Stories to close the accusations.
"When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you, they will try to manipulate the way others see you. Truer words have never been said. I want nothing but good things for Ronald, but I will not waste another second for granted. And be unhappy, "he wrote in a long post. "I never cheated, that's what I suppose is an attempt to make me look like the cause of the separation, but I want you to know that I really don't like to put all this on social media, but obviously I know our relationship is very public and I owe it to all of you. "
Last summer in July, the two welcomed a girl named Carley.
As fans remember, the two met 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way during a trip to South Africa. Franco and Smith met, fell in love and Smith quickly proposed.
Franco concluded: "But that's all I'll share for now. You can continue to lash out and say all the negative things you want about me, all I did was love him too much and try hard to make things work."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.