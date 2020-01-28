Thomas Markle threatens her with monthly interviews unless she contacts him

As if Thomas Markle couldn't get down, he has actually given his daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry an ultimatum, talk to me or I'll do an important interview every month!

Markle has shattered his daughter regularly in the media, defending the press instead of his own flesh and blood, but the obviously delusional man believes he is entitled to the time and energy of his daughter and her husband.

"After this interview, if I don't receive news from someone in 30 days, I will try again. I don't want to sit quietly in my living room for the rest of my life waiting for someone to answer me," he told Good Morning Britain. .

"The man goes up and flies down and we'll see each other and we'll talk … I feel like he can still communicate with me, they are making this a great drama for the world every day, it is a family problem and it must be resolved as a family problem," He continued.

Yes … we don't believe you receive a callback soon.