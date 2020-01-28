This year's Grammy Awards receive the lowest ratings ever

%MINIFYHTML77f93dc0ca0059c4c83d1cc3b44abc1a11% %MINIFYHTML77f93dc0ca0059c4c83d1cc3b44abc1a12%

This year's Grammy ceremony fell on the worst occasion, as it was broadcast only hours after the world was informed of the news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, had been victims of a fatal helicopter accident. Well, the qualifications for this year's award ceremony are out, and they are exactly what you might expect.

Despite the presence of some of the most important artists in the music industry and with some memorable performances, the 2020 Grammys fell incredibly short from the perspective of qualifications. @RevoltTV reports that this year's Grammy Awards were the lowest in the show's history. According to Nielsen's rankings, the three-hour awards program only received 18.7 million viewers, which easily makes it the broadcast with the lowest rating in history.

The 2020 Grammy dropped approximately 6% of last year's ratings and, in comparison, a 53% drop from the 2012 Grammy eight years ago. Although Grammys presenter Alicia Keys, along with R,amp;B legends Boyz II Men, did their best to honor such a heartbreaking incident with Kobe and her daughter singing "It's so hard to say goodbye yesterday,quot; and Lizzo opened his acting dedicating it to Kobe, many music fans were too sad to watch this year's show.

Keys actually opened the Grammys recognizing the dark mood of the night:

"Here we are together, on the biggest music night, celebrating the artists who do it best. But to be honest, we are all feeling a crazy sadness right now, because today, Los Angeles, the United States and the whole world they lost a hero, and we are literally standing here, disconsolate, in the house that Kobe Bryant built. "

This result is definitely not surprising given the turn of events. We want to continue sending Kobe's family our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Roommates, what do you think about this?