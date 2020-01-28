This tribute to the daddy girl Kobe Bryant will give you chills

Kobe Bryant He didn't need a son to carry out his legacy: he had his four daughters.
After the tragic death of the NBA legend, friends and fans shared emotional memories about one of the best athletes of our time. But perhaps the stories that have stood out the most are those of his love for his girls. Natalie17 Bianka3 Capri, 7 months and 13 years old Gianna (or Gigi), who died with his father in that fatal helicopter accident. After all, fatherhood was his favorite role, a fact he demonstrated during his only meeting with the SportsCenter host Elle duncan.
In the backstage of an ESPN event in New York, "I saw it and thought:" My God, that's Kobe. I have to get a picture for the ‘gram," he recalled during a moving tribute. "I didn't get it for a few minutes because, when I approached him, he immediately commented on my pretty big belly, eight months pregnant."
The 41-year-old woman wanted to know how she felt, when she should and if she expected a son or daughter. "& # 39; A girl & # 39 ;, I said and then she shook my hands: & # 39; Girls are the best & # 39;" Duncan said. "I asked him for advice on how to raise the girls, since he had three celebrities at the time and said," I just appreciate being given that gift because the girls are amazing. "
With Bianka younger than a little over a year at the time, Duncan was curious to know if he and Vanessa Bryant I had more plans to expand. "He said his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but he was jokingly worried that it was another girl," he explained. "I thought,‘ Four girls, are you kidding? What would you think? How would you feel? "And without hesitation he said:" I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a daddy girl. "
Instagram / Elle Duncan
And those girls were his princesses, each with a special talent that was eager to encourage and grow. "When it came to sports, he said that his eldest daughter was an accomplished volleyball player and that the youngest was a small girl, therefore," the journalist added. "But that one in the middle, he said,‘ That one in the middle was a monster. It's a beast. It's better than me at his age. He has it. " That one in the middle, of course, was Gigi. "
In fact, that fateful Sunday morning, Kobe and Gigi, and their other seven passengers, were heading to their Mamba Academy, where their daughter and her teammates competed in a basketball tournament.
"When I reflect on this tragedy and the half hour I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago," Duncan said. "I guess the only small source of comfort for me is knowing that he died doing what he loved most: being a dad, being a daddy girl."
