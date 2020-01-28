This tribute to the daddy girl Kobe Bryant will give you chills

Kobe Bryant He didn't need a son to carry out his legacy: he had his four daughters.

After the tragic death of the NBA legend, friends and fans shared emotional memories about one of the best athletes of our time. But perhaps the stories that have stood out the most are those of his love for his girls. Natalie17 Bianka3 Capri, 7 months and 13 years old Gianna (or Gigi), who died with his father in that fatal helicopter accident. After all, fatherhood was his favorite role, a fact he demonstrated during his only meeting with the SportsCenter host Elle duncan.

In the backstage of an ESPN event in New York, "I saw it and thought:" My God, that's Kobe. I have to get a picture for the ‘gram," he recalled during a moving tribute. "I didn't get it for a few minutes because, when I approached him, he immediately commented on my pretty big belly, eight months pregnant."