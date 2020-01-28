Now you know that many of us could not wait for that moment to throw something in the classroom so we could shout "KOBE!" While we were going for the shot: the teacher was upset and all that.

Whether you're in a restaurant, in an office or on the basketball court, make that "bucket,quot; and a call "KOBE!" At the same time outside, and it's still a classic combo.

A teacher passing through Hail Zel is now teaching his students all about singing.

"Lesson of the day: every time you shoot the ball in class, you have to say,quot; KOBE! "If you don't have to sit down!", Said his legend, and added: "I love this job."

However, young children who probably have no idea what it really means are having a picnic playing the new "game,quot; they have learned.

Shout out to all the teachers who continue to make learning fun and knowledgeable Experience for your students.