This is what Donald Trump's plan for the Middle East looks like | News

After more than two years of discussions and several delays, the president of the United States Donald Trump He has presented his long-awaited Middle East plan, which he has also referred to as the "agreement of the century."

Palestinian leadership rejected the proposal even before its release.

Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the White House and artisan of Trump's plan for the Middle East, said the US president called the proposal a "last chance,quot; for Palestinians to have a state and find peace and prosperity.

This is what the plan, called Peace to Prosperity, looks like: