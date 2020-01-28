This Is Us gives Kevin his own perfect episode

If you had told us three years ago that one day our favorite episode of We are, maybe sometime, it would be all about Kevin Pearson, we would have been quite skeptical.

Now, thanks to a serious character development and greater growth than any other person, it makes sense that Kevin has an episode like the one at the center tonight. Kate and Randall, while they still have their struggles and growth to do, have established themselves in marriages and families. Kevin recently realized that he wants that too, and tonight's episode was a fairly important step in his journey to find his great love story and achieve his goals of finding someone before he turned 40 (what we know what it does).

It was also just a beautiful hour that re-explored some important moments in Kevin's past when he returned to Pittsburgh for the funeral of Sophie's mother, Claire.