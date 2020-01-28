This Is Us gives Kevin his own perfect episode

If you had told us three years ago that one day our favorite episode of We are, maybe sometime, it would be all about Kevin Pearson, we would have been quite skeptical.
Now, thanks to a serious character development and greater growth than any other person, it makes sense that Kevin has an episode like the one at the center tonight. Kate and Randall, while they still have their struggles and growth to do, have established themselves in marriages and families. Kevin recently realized that he wants that too, and tonight's episode was a fairly important step in his journey to find his great love story and achieve his goals of finding someone before he turned 40 (what we know what it does).
It was also just a beautiful hour that re-explored some important moments in Kevin's past when he returned to Pittsburgh for the funeral of Sophie's mother, Claire.
While Jack and Rebecca were always supportive and caring, we learn that after Jack's death, Rebecca could not be there at every important moment for all her children. Kevin's television debut was lost on Days of our lives, and although yes, his line was cut, he was still on the screen. Rebecca didn't bother to look, but Claire did, and she was very proud of her son-in-law.
Claire and Sophie had a complicated relationship, but she was Kevin's biggest fan, so it was clear why Kevin felt he needed to be at the funeral.
When Sophie saw him there, she realized that she was about to spend her life with someone who didn't even know her mother when she was well, and felt a little overwhelmed. When he saw Kevin standing outside the reception holding a box of the donuts they used to eat together, he asked him to take it out of there, and they went together for a little walk, talking and laughing and joining the pain they had. both treated.
Kevin ended up leading them to the place in the forest where the children used to go to the party, and where they were asleep in the car that morning when Kate arrived to tell him Jack had died.
There were moments in that car when all Kevin and Sophie were doing was looking at each other, and it was as if they were saying a million things without words. There were also times when I felt that something could happen between them again, but in the end their meeting was about closing.
We learned that when they were teenagers, they went to see Goodwill hunting, but the light went out just before the movie ended. They decided to never see the end of the movie, and simply spent the rest of their lives inventing endings for each other.
Before Kevin took Sophie home, they sat down and watched the end together on their phone, closing the door of their relationship at least for now and hopefully for good, despite how good these two can be together.
After paying his respects with a little speech and a toast (from Fresca) at Claire's grave, Kevin headed home and left a message for Kate saying she would come as soon as she returned to spend time with Baby Jack. When she arrived at Kate's house, she was not there, but her best friend Madison was, and we could all see immediately where this was going while they sat down to talk.
When Kevin got that call from Randall, it was Madison, in the bed he was in, and honestly, we've never been more excited. She has been there all along! It makes a lot of sense, and we are so happy for Kevin that we could cry, and we did it while watching this episode.
Most episodes of We are They are good, some are great. This was phenomenal for many reasons. The performance of Justin Hartley, Logan ShroyerY Alexandra Breckenridge It was beyond, and the writing was at its best, but it also helped that we have seen Kevin evolve so much over the course of the series so far. This felt like the perfect reward for all that growth, and a new beginning for the man formerly known as Manny.
We are airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC
ME! and NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.