There is nothing to worry about: R Balki about Jagan Shakti's disease

Jagan Shakti, who made his directorial debut with Akshay Kumar Mission Mangal star, underwent surgery at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was hospitalized after collapsing. He was diagnosed with a blood clot in his brain.

His mentor and the producer of his debut film, R Balki, said the director is out of danger. He said: "Jagan is fine after surgery and there is nothing to worry about now."

Jagan, who went through this sudden and unfortunate health scare, was preparing to direct his next titled Ikka, the new official version of the Tamil coup, Kaththi.

We wish the director a speedy recovery.