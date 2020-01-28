The United States Air Force advances in an unmanned fighter plane project

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has reported that it has progressed in its Valkyrie program to create new stealth unmanned fighter jets for the US Air Force. UU.

According to a statement issued on Monday, XQ-58A Valkyrie successfully completed its fourth test / demonstration flight on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona.

The XQ-58A is the pioneer of the attributable aircraft class that provides the warrior with the ability to project aerial energy with mass, complexity and unpredictability.

The expansion flight of Thursday's envelope lasted more than an hour, during which the XQ-58A demonstrator successfully completed the 43 reference test objectives, plus 6 additional tests, for a total of 49. The system deployed its parachutes and landed normally, validating the design changes incorporated for the test flight airbag system after flight three. To date, the Valkyrie has flown more than five hours and exceeded the progress originally planned for the flight series.

Steve Fendley, president of the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said: “I am delighted by our joint team of Kratos and AFRL. With another successful flight and a substantial expansion of the envelope specifically aimed at validating a short-term mission requirement, we continue to illustrate the potential of the XQ-58A and validate our goal for the rapid development of a low-cost and attributable attack UAS. We look forward to continuing to support AFRL and our other clients in applying Valkyrie to existing and evolving DoD opportunities.

The Valkyrie XQ-58A system, developed by Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems in association with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in the Low Cost Attributable Attack Demonstration Program (LCASD), is a low cost, multi-mission , independent of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) track capable of long-range flights and high subsonic speeds intended to support a variety of defense mission applications. In addition to Valkyrie's extreme survivability and adaptability, as part of the Low Cost Attributable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) portfolio, it is designed to break the rising cost path of tactically relevant aircraft.