The UConn women's basketball team pays tribute to Gianna Bryant with a shirt and flowers

%MINIFYHTML5f77185d2cd054ecc04ccc0b061adb6a11% %MINIFYHTML5f77185d2cd054ecc04ccc0b061adb6a12%

While many of us continue trying to process the shocking death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other 7 beautiful souls that were lost on Sunday morning. Many people around the world have been paying tribute to honor victims in special ways.

Before his exhibition match against the United States team on Monday, the UConn women's basketball team took the time to honor Gianna Bryant while they handed her a shirt and flowers. A photo of the monument was published in the official social media accounts of the team and captioned: "Mambacita is forever a Husky,quot;.

According to Yahoo Sports, Kobe and Gianna were great fans of UConn and used to attend the games together. Kobe was also a friend of UConn's coach, Geno Auriemma. Gianna reportedly wanted to play for UConn and, according to Hartford Courant, Kobe once said he was "determined,quot; to attend school.

%MINIFYHTML5f77185d2cd054ecc04ccc0b061adb6a13% %MINIFYHTML5f77185d2cd054ecc04ccc0b061adb6a14%

Like us previously reported, shortly after the news that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident. It was also revealed that his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was one of the other passengers in the helicopter and that he had also lost his life.

As more details were available, it was revealed that there were seven other passengers in the helicopter, including the pilot, which brings the total to nine victims who were tragically lost in the accident.

Many people have been remembering the close bond that Kobe and Gianna shared through their love for basketball. Kobe played a very important role in his daughter's basketball career, as it helped her and her classmates be better players.

In 2018, during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, he talked about how people would say that he and his wife Vanessa needed a child to continue their legacy. With a smile, he said that Gianna would interrupt to tell them that she was more than ready to continue her basketball legacy.

We continue to keep the Bryant family up in prayer during this difficult time.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94