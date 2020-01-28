The U.S. Navy UU. Deploy Triton drones in Guam for the first time – Defense Blog

The U.S. Department of Public Affairs of the Pacific Fleet UU. He reported that the first MQ-4C Triton Marine Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) arrived in Guam for initial deployment at the Pacific Theater.

The Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19, the first Triton UAS squadron, will operate and maintain two aircraft as part of an early operational capability (EOC) to further develop the concept of fleet operations and learning associated with the operation of a long and long altitude. resistance system in the maritime domain.

The Tritons deployed forward in Guam, which arrived at the Andersen Air Force base as of January 26, will fall under Task Force Commander (CTF) 72, leader of the patrol, reconnaissance and surveillance in the Seventh Fleet.

"The introduction of MQ-4C Triton in the area of ​​operations of the Seventh Fleet expands the scope of the maritime patrol and the reconnaissance force of the US Navy in the western Pacific," said Captain Matt Rutherford, commander of CTF-72. "The combination of the capabilities of the MQ-4C with the proven performance of P-8, P-3 and EP-3 will allow a better awareness of the maritime domain in support of regional and national security objectives."

The Navy's Persistent Maritime UAS program office in Patuxent River, run by Captain Dan Mackin, and industry partner Northrop Grumman, worked closely with VUP-19 in preparation for EOC. Before flying the plane to Guam, the team completed an extensive operational test and unit level training.

"This is an important milestone in the MQ-4C Triton program," said Doug Shaffer, vice president and program manager, Triton program, Northrop Grumman. "Our partnership with the US Navy has been crucial in the development of this system that will help commanders build a better common operational image."

The newest and technologically advanced ISR platform of the US Navy. In the US, Triton's autonomous marine sensor suite allows operators to detect, track, classify and identify vessels in the ocean or on the coastlines on some of the busiest transport routes in the world.

Triton's ability to fly at high altitude and remain in the air for more than 24 hours allows commanders to monitor a larger maritime area than ever. Designed to operate in a concept of manned and unmanned equipment, Triton offers an eye without blinking over massive swaths of oceanic and coastal areas, allowing manned aircraft such as the Poseidon P-8 of the US Navy. UU. .

The One Nine unmanned patrol squad, or VUP-19, is the first squad to operate the MQ-4C.

Northrop Grumman solves the most difficult problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the constantly evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 85,000 employees define what is possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.