The trailer for the movie Schitt & # 39; s Creek by Moira Rose is so good

After so many setbacks and a year of conversation (for viewers), the trailer of Moira Rose & # 39; s Crows have eyes 3: the coronation it's here.
Discussed since the end of the fourth season of Schitt & # 39; s Creek, viewers first saw Moira Rose (Catherine O & # 39; Hara) in Crows have eyes 3: the coronation at the premiere of the fifth season. She was in Bosnia filming the horror movie. This was supposed to be his big comeback! But at the end of the fifth season, Moira and the viewers learned that the movie was being archived. That all changed at the premiere of the sixth season when Moira learned that Interflix rescued the movie and broadcast it to the public on its broadcast platform.
Throughout the first episodes of the sixth and final season of the show, Moira has been advertising for the project with the help of her daughter and publicist Alexis (Annie Murphy)
Yes, Moira joined the era of social networks and has enjoyed her time with her #frans, but it has not been smoothly. He previously broadcast a conversation about his son, David (Dan levy), and its nocturnal enuresis.
Created by Dan and Eugene Levy, Schitt & # 39; s Creek He has been nominated for four Emmy awards in his fifth season, including nominees for O & # 39; Hara and Eugene Levy, exceptional comedy and costume series. Despite all the acclaim and popularity, Dan Levy and company are committed to finishing the series with the sixth season.
"Moving away from the program or choosing to finish the program, when we did it, it was really out of respect for the program, and not for any other kind of thing than that. I could work with these people for the rest of my life," Levy told him. to E! News. However, the door does not close when you return to visit the Rose family and the town they call home, if Levy comes up with an idea "that feels appropriate for these people to reconnect."
"I would love that … I never like to operate in black and white. I think that, for now, these stories have led to a really lovely conclusion. But I hope that in the future, there is a reason to retake those stories again, and if that's (laughs) like a movie or other Christmas special or whatever, "he said. "I would love to work with these actors again."
Schitt & # 39; s Creek continues its last season, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Pop TV in the United States and on CBC in Canada.
