The tragic death of Kobe Bryant drives Paulo Coelho to eliminate the draft of his children's book

WENN / Ian Wilson / Avalon

A few hours after hearing about the fatal helicopter accident, the writer of & # 39; The Alchemist & # 39; Explain why & # 39; it made no sense to publish & # 39; the novel they had been working on without the NBA legend.

Up News Info

The author Paulo Coelho has removed the draft of a children's book he was working with Kobe Bryant after the tragic death of the star on Sunday, January 26.

The 41-year-old basketball player died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, January 26, along with eight other passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

He had been working on a novel with the writer of "The Alchemist" Coelho before his death, and the 72-year-old novelist told The Associated Press that the couple began discussing the project in 2016, when Bryant retired after a 20 year NBA. (National Basketball Association) career.

However, a few hours after hearing the sad news, Coelho promised to eliminate the draft, instead of finishing without the athlete on board.

"I deleted the draft because it made no sense to publish without it," he explained. "I would not add anything relevant to him or his family."

"That doesn't stop me from writing one day about the things I learned from Kobe and how much he was a bigger person than life. But the children's book no longer made sense."

Coelho's decision disappointed many of Bryant's fans, who flooded the writer's social media channels asking that the draft not be erased. But Coelho suggested that Bryant had a particular vision for the job, which he could not execute without him.

He added about the death of his friend and writing partner: "His tragic death has already shown how important it was for the world, not just for the United States. We will discuss his legacy for many years, far beyond sport."