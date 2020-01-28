The stars of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Angela Deem and Michael get married in Nigeria

Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Angela Deem Y Michael Ilesanmi. Although the former insisted on getting married in the United States, the "90 day fiance"The couple finally married in Nigeria, their home country, on Monday, January 27. The cameras were also there to film the moment, and would probably be included in the new episodes of the TLC program.

In a photo that appeared online, Angela and Michael smiled as they faced and exchanged their "I two." She looked beautiful in an ivory dress with small straps and a deep neckline that showed her broad chest, while Michael opted for a blue suit instead of the classic black. Another photo showed the couple posing for the camera together, with Angela bowing her back to her husband.

Before their wedding, viewers of "90 Day Fiance" already suspected that their nuptials would happen sooner rather than later after a picture of Angela filming in a Nigerian airport appeared last weekend. She was seen talking to the camera in the photo, which showed two team members filming the star with a camera and a microphone pole while a producer stood beside the cameraman. In addition, an alleged copy of the wedding invitation made its way on the Internet.

Angela and Michael, who met through Facebook, starred in seasons 2 and 3 of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days." The first originally planned to hold a ceremony in the United States and was against the idea of ​​celebrating their wedding in a foreign country. However, because her visa was denied, her family pressured her to marry Michael in Nigeria and then applied for a spouse visa. Angela didn't like the idea at first, although it seemed she followed his advice.