The star of & # 39; LHH & # 39 ;, Erica Dixon, makes the decision not to vaccinate her twins after people wish them death

The reality show star is surprised by the immense reaction to her revelation that she chose not to vaccinate her twin daughters, claiming that people say "negative and disrespectful things."

Up News Info

Erica Dixon He has responded to the negative reaction he received after revealing that his twins are not vaccinated. The "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Star received so many criticisms after she opened up about her decision not to vaccinate her babies and is surprised that people say negative things about her and her daughters because of such a problem.

"I really didn't know it was such a controversial issue," Erica tells JasmineBRAND. "For each one it is their own, but mine will not be vaccinated. And for those who say negative and disrespectful things, [it is] hilarious. Anyway, my children would not be close to them or them." Erica states that some of them went so far as to wish for the death of their twin daughters.

Supporting his decision and supporting those who have the same opinion, the mother of three has some advice for those who hate: "Everyone is free to make their own decision when it comes to their children … We have to learn to accept disagreeing without being disrespectful. Especially those who want the death of my children because they are not vaccinated. I would never wish for the death of anyone's son, vaccinated or not. Again, the Internet gives heart to many people because they would not dare to say half of what that says through social networks in my face. "

Erica, who has her teenage daughter Emani with her ex-fiance Lil scrappy, reveals that her first daughter was vaccinated when she was around the age of the twins. "I was vaccinated as a child [and] I started vaccinating Emani but I stopped," he admits.

On why he decided not to vaccinate his twins, he explains: "The father of the twins is vegan. He is definitely against the twins getting vaccinated. I became vegan before my pregnancy and throughout … I did some research and formulated questions, as they saw their pediatrician … My research consisted in reading about vaccinated and unvaccinated children, [and] how it would affect them when it comes to daycare and school, side effects, risks, etc. "

The 35-year-old reality show star adds that vaccination was presented as an option by the pediatrician of the twins. "I don't know if her pediatrician agrees; she just asked if we would be getting vaccinated or not," she says.

Erica previously insisted that her twin daughters are healthy despite not being vaccinated. "My twins are 8 months old. They never vaccinated me and I never got sick," he tweeted earlier this month. Responding to a person who is worried about the girls, he wrote: "Goodbye. For your information, they have left every day around several."