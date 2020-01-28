The reviews of 6-year-old Shirley Temple King are the only thing that matters

theshirleytempleking through Instagram
Get ready to know your new favorite Instagram account.
Leo kelly It is becoming a viral sensation thanks to his honest criticism of the Shirley Temples. Under the nickname "The Shirley Temple King," the adorable 6-year-old boy travels through his hometown of Fairfield County, Connecticut, in search of the best Shirley temple.
What began as a passion for Shirley Temple has become a complete Instagram account dedicated to your search, which has taken you to restaurants ranging from friendly establishments to 5-star establishments. You can follow him on Instagram at @theshirleytempleking, that his parents Lisa Kelly Y Tom kelly Help him run, find his thoughtful comments and recipes from Shirley Temple.
Talking with CTbites, his parents shared that Leo "has been obsessed with drinking the Shirley Temples forever and orders them wherever he goes." Now, with more than 8,000 followers under his belt, Leo and his family have begun to generate ideas to expand their Shirley Temple King empire, starting with an imminent line of commerce.
With a father who works in the media and marketing industry, it's no wonder where he got his lovely character from the camera. His people noticed that his son loves talking to people and that he has a real ability to face the camera.
In his latest video, the young connoisseur of drinks shared his review of his Shirley Temple of Longhorn Steakhouse, which unfortunately did not meet his expectations. "It's Shirley Temple King live from Longhorn Steakhouse," he says to the camera. "Yes, I'm at a Longhorn Steakhouse. So I'm going to try your Shirley Temple. First of all, this is the biggest Shirley Temple I've ever seen in my life. So, that's good news. The bad news is to say, no there are cherries. So, I'm going to try it. "
After taking a great sip of his cup, Leo shared his final qualification with his followers: "I give it a … 5,quot;.
As for what makes the Shirley Temple perfect, the little expert said CTbites it's all about balance. He said: "A glass, 3 cherries and a good grenadine balance."
