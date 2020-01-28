The request to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo reaches 1.8 million signatures

%MINIFYHTML1b223aa7b0446de2250b8925059f2f0211% %MINIFYHTML1b223aa7b0446de2250b8925059f2f0212%

More than 1.8 million people have signed a petition online, submitted to the NBA, asking the league to change its logo to the late Kobe Bryant.

"With the premature and unexpected death of the great Kobe Bryant, sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize it forever as the new NBA logo," says the petition on Change.org.

%MINIFYHTML1b223aa7b0446de2250b8925059f2f0213% %MINIFYHTML1b223aa7b0446de2250b8925059f2f0214%

The petition, filed by "Nick M,quot;, is the most successful of several asking for the same from the NBA, the Lakers and commissioner Adam Silver, among others. The search query "Kobe Bryant logo,quot; shows 131 results on Change.org, all dated January 26 or later.

MORE: Bryant defined a generation of athletes as the complete sports experience

The modern NBA logo, which was designed in 1969 and debuted in 1971, currently features the silhouette of NBA legend Jerry West, taken from his playing days with the Lakers. Ironically, it was West who said Bryant would also become a Laker: he changed the Vlade Divac center to the Charlotte Bobcats for Bryant, who was recruited 13th overall by the organization in the 1996 NBA Draft.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray said that if the NBA uses Bryant to redesign its logo, it would have to incorporate its fadeaway signature.

He feels that if Kobe should be the new logo, then it is correct that it be his making his escape, right? – Jamal Murray (@ BeMore27) January 27, 2020

Bryant, 41, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was traveling with his daughter Gianna, 13, to his basketball game. None of the nine people on board survived the accident.