The remains of the nine victims recovered from the accident site of Kobe Bryant Copter

Elsa / Getty Images
The bodies of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and the other seven passengers who died in a helicopter accident on Sunday have been recovered, the Los Angeles County Department of Forensic Medicine said Tuesday.
Three bodies were recovered on Sunday afternoon after the fatal helicopter crash near a hillside in Calabasas, California.
On Monday, the search continued for the other six victims. According to forensic officials, once the bodies were recovered, they were removed from the accident site and transported to the department's Forensic Science Center.
Investigators are currently working to identify victims.
Accompanying Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter in the helicopter from Orange County to Thousand Oaks were John Altobelli, his wife Keri, his daughter, Alyssa, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Chester's daughter, Payton and the pilot, Ara Zobayan
The helicopter, a Sikorsky S-76, departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County around 9:06 am Sunday, according to flight records and flew over Boyle Heights, Burbank and Glendale before heading towards the area of Thousand Oaks The fatal accident occurred around 9:45 a.m.
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, an investigation into the accident and its cause is ongoing.
the Los Angeles Times He reports that federal investigators began a powerful investigation into the accident on Monday and plan to "look at the history of the maintenance records of the pilots and helicopters, as well as the foggy conditions, which can quickly disorient the pilots."
In addition, the publication revealed that the helicopter in which Kobe, his daughter and seven other people were traveling did not carry a black box, a voice recorder in the cabin or a flight data recorder. However, they recovered an iPad with ForeFlight, "an application used by pilots to record flight plans and weather summaries."
Since the tragic death of Kobe, fans of the former NBA superstar have turned to social media and traveled to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay their respects and continue to honor the legacy of 41 years.
Across the country and around the world, national landmarks have been illuminated in purple and gold in honor of the legendary Lakers player and murals have been created from Los Angeles to the Philippines to immortalize Kobe.
Out of respect for families and the Lakers, the next game Lakers vs Clippers (scheduled for Tuesday, January 28) has been postponed.
"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which deeply regrets the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the NBA announced Monday. January 27th. .
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.