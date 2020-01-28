The remains of the nine victims recovered from the accident site of Kobe Bryant Copter

The bodies of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and the other seven passengers who died in a helicopter accident on Sunday have been recovered, the Los Angeles County Department of Forensic Medicine said Tuesday.

Three bodies were recovered on Sunday afternoon after the fatal helicopter crash near a hillside in Calabasas, California.

On Monday, the search continued for the other six victims. According to forensic officials, once the bodies were recovered, they were removed from the accident site and transported to the department's Forensic Science Center.

Investigators are currently working to identify victims.

Accompanying Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter in the helicopter from Orange County to Thousand Oaks were John Altobelli, his wife Keri, his daughter, Alyssa, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Chester's daughter, Payton and the pilot, Ara Zobayan

The helicopter, a Sikorsky S-76, departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County around 9:06 am Sunday, according to flight records and flew over Boyle Heights, Burbank and Glendale before heading towards the area of Thousand Oaks The fatal accident occurred around 9:45 a.m.