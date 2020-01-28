The reboot of & # 39; Transformers & # 39; is in process with new casts

Paramount pictures

It is rumored that there are two new drafts written by the scribe of & # 39; Murder Mystery & # 39; and the screenwriter of & # 39; King Arthur: Legend of the Sword & # 39; For the project, they are expected to have new actors.

According to reports, Paramount Pictures seeks to restart success "Transformers"franchise with two new scripts currently in development.

According to Variety, James Vanderbilt, writer of "Murder mystery"Y"King Arthur: legend of the sword"Joby Harold has been taken advantage of to write the new films, which are expected to develop multiple stories within the franchise.

No director has been linked to any of the scripts at this time, and it is believed that both projects will feature new actors.

The new deliveries are expected to follow a format similar to that of 2018 "Bumblebee"starring Hailee Steinfeld, John CenaY Dylan O & # 39; Brien, which served as the origin story for the main character, one of the Autobots.

The franchise, inspired by toys and the subsequent cartoon of the same name, was launched in 2007 with the director Michael bay"Transformers", starring Shia LaBeouf Y Megan fox, and caused several sequels.

No release date has been announced for the new films.