The emir of Qatar has appointed by decree a new prime minister, according to state media.

The Qatar News Agency reported Tuesday that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Alabama That I.

The emir appointed Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani as the new prime minister of the Gulf state.

More soon.