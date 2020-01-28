The prospect of the Blue Canadiens of Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield continues to elevate his game in the NCAA

%MINIFYHTMLa524468e99d6b7de887b712d8808c14111% %MINIFYHTMLa524468e99d6b7de887b712d8808c14112%

If 20 is the new 30 in the NHL today, then don't expect the 19-year-old sniper from Wisconsin Badgers, Cole Caufield, to stay much longer in college. Especially if he continues to victimize the NCAA goalkeepers three to five years older than him on Friday night against host Notre Dame.

Caufield, a Wisconsin native who was chosen 15th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2019 NHL draft, is possibly the best teen goal prospect currently outside the NHL. Even before arriving at the Madison campus for his first year, the Stevens Point native had already broken records for the US National Team Development Program. UU. In the categories of career goals (126) and single season (72), records previously held by NHLers Phil Kessel and Auston Matthews, respectively.

In addition, his 14 goals during the U-18 world championship last year tied the record for current NHL superstar Alex Ovechkin, who is the top scorer among active players and tied for ninth place in the list of all League times with 692.

On Friday, Caufield recorded the first hat trick of his NCAA career to boost his reconstruction of Badgers to a 6-4 victory in hostile territory. Not only was he the first Wisconsin freshman to score three goals in a game since 2004, but he also increased his season total to 16, the most in the nation among freshmen. Caufield added an assist in a 5-2 loss on Saturday, giving him 26 points in 24 games, also the first among freshmen.

With an average of 0.67 goals per game and at least 12 remaining games on the calendar, Caufield is on track to become the first freshman in Wisconsin to score 24 goals or more since former NHL star Dany Heatley , added 28 in the 1999-00 season. .

Caufield is not hiding from the fact that he is the first to shoot. His main responsibility, like most goal scorers, is to anticipate where the record will end and defeat opponents at that point with his sword ready. Whatever you have been doing to avoid the pressure seems to be working: until Monday, Caufield also leads all NCAA freshmen in shots (96) and shots per game (4.00). Naturally, teams have tried to limit their gaze to the net by overloading their ice side or causing a defense to move away from the low slot to avoid shooting from the left circle. These tactics can be summed up well on a dry erase board, but even the best planned schemes designed to slow down a Caufield gauge scorer have a weak point intended to be exploited. Such was the case on Friday when Caufield beat Fighting Irish with three goals that were unique in the pre-shot execution but identical in the delivery method: a deadly shot on the wrist with precise accuracy.

On his first goal of the night, Caufield, all 5-7 of him, picked up a loose disc in the central ice and defended himself against Matt Hellickson, a 6-1 and 192 pound defender, with an internal movement that bought him space but He reduced his shot. angle. Despite having limited options, Caufield saw goalkeeper Cale Morris fall early and fired a shot over the shoulder of Morris's glove to place the Badgers on the board after losing most of the opening stanza.

"It always feels good to score, just helping the boys and the team win is the most," Caufield said later. "It calmed us a little and gave us some energy to reach the second."

Caufield took only 79 seconds in the middle period to place its second. Only this time he received help from a familiar face. A quick transition to the open ice along with the elegant handling of the Alex Turcotte center stick is a scenario that most opponents would like to avoid, especially when Caufield smartly distanced himself in a main shooting area. But that is exactly what happened after an unpleasant movement by Turcotte froze the toes, froze two defenders of Notre Dame and opened space for Caufield, who in a single movement launched a perfect shot in the upper corner.

It was certainly not the first time that the duo combined for a beautiful goal. Not only were they linemates in the NTDP during parts of the previous two seasons, but it was Turcotte who fed Caufield for the game's winning goal in an overtime victory for the United States against the Czech Republic in the recent youth world championships under 20 years old His last masterpiece on Friday was another example of the chemistry they have developed over the years.

"I was reading and reacting," Caufield said later. “The ability that (Turcotte) put in the defense to turn it into a 2 against 1 was incredible. He put me in a very good place to score. ”

Later in the box, Caufield took his usual position in the power play in the left circle and calmly dampened a hard pass before firing a laser in the upper corner that hit Morris on the side of his blocker. Not only did he complete the hat trick, but he also gave his team an advantage that they wouldn't give up. The three goals were sniped in the upper half of the net against a goalkeeper in Morris who was recently nominated as a potential finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

"The last time we played Notre Dame at home (in November) he robbed me a couple of times," Caufield said. "This time I just wanted to get over it and luckily they came in tonight."

Being modest and having a first team attitude are common among college hockey players. But filling the net to a higher level this season than any of his first-year classmates is something that only Caufield can claim, which makes his transition from junior hockey to the NCAA even more fluid. Of course, that does not mean that Caufield has not had to deal with his quota of detractors, who seem convinced that his lack of size and a rather indescribable world tournament are enough evidence to marginalize his past achievements. The fact is that the average NHL player is shrinking, from 73.3 inches tall in 2016-17 to 73.0 inches during the first half of this season.

The NHL draft is seeing a similar shift towards smaller players. A recent report by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman revealed that the average height of the draft-eligible forwards who participated in the recent Canadian Hockey League's best outlook game dropped from almost 6-2 in 2017 to 5 feet 11. If the The talent scout community covets smaller prospects, while the current NHLers listed under 5-9, such as Alex DeBrincat of Chicago and Cam Atkinson, already have 40-goal seasons, so it would be wise for Caufield critics to hopefully limit their potential .

Another popular criticism since last year was that Caufield's goal scoring was a byproduct of flanking an elite center like Turcotte or the first 2019 general pick Jack Hughes, or that Caufield is a power game specialist who doesn't score what Enough in strength. However, a quick analysis of his score record reveals that only six of Caufield's 16 goals this season involved Turcotte, and his 10 goals with uniform strength (nine with 5 against 5), lead all students in first year of the NCAA.

Like most teenage prospects, the Caufield game has room for improvement. Although its size is a limitation that it cannot change, it spends most of its shifts on the periphery looking for shots outside the pass instead of participating in physical battles along the boards or behind the net. Of course, this could be a directive from the bench, as Granato's decision to keep Caufield out of the penalty completely and limit his zone begins to neutral or offensive zones.

However, Montreal has to be happy with Caufield's development since it was written last June. His ability to score from anywhere within the offensive zone is among the best of any player outside the NHL. The fact that he is doing so against the NCAA goalkeepers who are more advanced in their development means that he is not far from doing the same at the higher levels.