The presenters of Ellen and Late Night Show pay emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

The likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Conan O & # 39; Brien are overwhelmed with emotions when the presenters of the talk show remember the recently deceased NBA hero.

Ellen Degeneres burst into tears while paying homage to her friend Kobe Bryant in an emotional speech filmed for his talk show.

The television presenter films her program in advance, so she recorded her tribute on Monday, January 27, 2020 on air on Tuesday, after the tragic death of the basketball player in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Struggling to control his emotions while remembering the athlete, Ellen said: "Today is Monday and yesterday was Sunday. It happened that it was my birthday and the Grammy Awards. I was nominated, I didn't win. It's not the point. Yesterday was supposed to be one day of celebration, and then we received tragic news about Kobe Bryant, and everything changed in a second. And that's what I want to talk about. "

"Life is short, and it is fragile, and we don't know how many birthdays we have. So you don't have to celebrate a birthday to celebrate, just celebrate life. And if you haven't told someone you love them, do it now. Do it. Tell people you love them. Call your friends. Send text messages to your friends. Hug them. Kiss them. Be nice to people in the DMV. They are people. Be nice to them. "

Numerous presenters of night programs also paid tribute to Kobe and his daughter Gianna, who died with him in the accident. Choosing not to have a live audience for his show in honor of the sports legend, Jimmy Kimmel Instead, he addressed the spectators directly, saying: "Kobe was the last person you can imagine something like that happening to him. He was so strong, handsome, intelligent and energetic. He was a hero."

"And when I say that I don't mean a hero as real heroes like firefighters or doctors and nurses who really save lives … but Kobe was a hero in the way Superman was a hero. He was so big he was almost as he was a fictional character. He was a real-life superhero with a costume and everything walking between us. "

Finding it hard to hold back tears, Kimmel concluded: "This was a terrible loss for those families, for the Lakers, for Kobe's teammates, for their fans. There is no glimmer of hope here. Everything is bad, everything is sad. It was a bright light, and that's how I want to remember it. "

Jimmy Fallon Y Conan O & # 39; Brien He also remembered Kobe in sincere tributes in his shows.