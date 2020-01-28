The MLB Network documentary about & # 39; 80s Cardinals analyzes in depth a unique and unforgettable team

The latest completely exciting baseball documentary produced by the good people who run the "MLB Network Presents,quot; series focuses on the era of Whitey Ball in St. Louis: "Birds of a Different Game: The & # 39; 80s Cardinals." The show makes its debut in MLB Connect at 8 pm. ET tonight (Tuesday) and will be broadcast frequently (see the program here).

From 1982 to 1987, the Cardinals, with manager Whitey Herzog promulgating their baseball and shortstop brand Ozzie Smith picking up everything on the left side of the inside box, made the World Series three times, winning once and playing Game 7 in the others two years. This documentary analyzes what made those Cardinals unique, what made them successful and what made them so entertaining.

The Cardinals focused on speed and defense and only thought of power. As Herzog says in the documentary: "Give us 10 singles and we will entertain you."

It is a revealing look at a successful team that looks very different from most successful teams that are heading towards 2020. But would they succeed today?

"I would love to," says the Cardinals' first base of the early 1980s, Keith Hernandez, with a big smile in the documentary, "to be able to get in the league today and see how we are doing. They would have heart attacks." .

Without revealing everything, let's take a look at some of the highlights of the program.

That's whitey ball for you

one) Herzog obviously loved being aggressive at the grassroots. In the 1982 season, seven players stole at least 11 bags, with Lonnie Smith's 68 in the lead. But this is what you need to know about why Herzog's philosophy was different: he would send to anyone, at any time. If the timing was right, it didn't matter.

It's just a moment in a documentary montage, but it's a moment that illustrates Herzog's philosophy in a better way than Ozzie Smith or Willie McGee or Vince Coleman. In the 12th inning of a game against the Giants on August 22, with St. Louis clinging to a narrow two-game lead over the Phillies in the Eastern National League, the Cardinals loaded the bases in three singles, shocking, Hey? – by Glenn Brummer, Ozzie Smith and Willie McGee. With two outs and David Green on the plate (he was hitting .339 at the time), Herzog sent Brummer home. As in, he requested a narrow home plate theft for his reserve receiver, a rookie who had exactly one stolen base in his career and never more than seven in any minor league season.

The moment was right. San Francisco's left-hander, Gary Lavelle, had a slow and continuous delivery to the plate, and Herzog knew it. He also knew that the Giants would never see him coming. He was right. Brummer was safe, the Cardinals won the game and Whitey Ball triumphed again.

two) The 1982 World Series between Brewers and Cardinals presented two alignments that were, on paper, as different as possible. The Milwaukee lineup, which earned itself the nickname of Harvey's Wallbangers, scored 216 home runs in the season. The Cardinals hit 67. The Gardeners of the Brewers Gorman Thomas and Ben Ogilve combined for 73 themselves. George Hendrick hit 19 to lead the Cardinals; Six – SIX – Brewers hit at least 19 homers.

But in the World Series of seven games? The Brewers hit five home runs and the Cardinals hit four: two rookie Willie McGee in Game 3 and two in Game 6 (Darrel Porter and Keith Hernandez).

3) In 1985, second baseman Tommy Herr had 110 RBIs and only eight homers. How weird is an HR / RBI combo like that? Well, in 1945 Dixie Walker had eight home runs and 124 RBIs. Herr is the ONLY player since then who has at least 110 RBIs with eight or fewer home runs.

Since 1981 (using the year of strike to arbitrarily define the modern era), only three other players have reached 90 RBIs with eight or fewer home runs. Do you know who is still on the list? The Cardinals' first baseman, Keith Hernández, who had 94 RBIs and seven homers in 1982.

Oh, and in 1987, Herr had 83 RBIs and only two homers.

Well, that would never happen today.

one) In the 1982 NLCS, the Braves took a 1-0 lead at the bottom of the fifth inning, but with one out, the skies opened and it started to rain. He did not stop. And because the Cardinals, the home team, did not have the opportunity to finish their fifth inning, it was not an official game. And because it was not an official game, the first 4 1/2 entries were eliminated, as if they had never happened. Today, the game would be resumed the next day. Then? I'm sorry, Braves. The Cardinals swept the next three games to win the NLCS, with a combined score of 17-5.

two) In the 1982 World Series, the future Hall of Fame member Bruce Sutter, the Cardinals' closer, threw 2 1/3 tickets in Game 2 and 2 1/3 tickets in Game 3, both Cardinals win.

3) 3. In Game 6 of the 1982 World Series, rookie John Stuper took the mound for the Cardinals, and his team followed the Brewers three to two. The future member of the Hall of Fame Don Sutton was on the Milwaukee mound. The game was delayed twice, once for 26 minutes in the fifth and again for 2 hours, 13 minutes in the sixth, but Stuper kept throwing. He finished the game, allowing only four hits and one run in a 13-1 victory for the Cardinals. Its final release came five hours after its first release. Can you imagine that happening in today's game?

Quotable

1. "Smith plugs one in the line …"

I can't talk about the Cardinals of the 80s without mentioning the Ozzie Smith home run in Game 5 of the NLCS between the Cardinals and the Dodgers, of course, or Jack Buck's call: "Go crazy, go crazy!" Smith's first of left-handed bats in his career: he gave the Cardinals a 3-2 victory and sent the series back to Los Angeles for Game 6 with the Cardinals with a 3-2 series advantage.

2. "That's a great fly, bitches!"

It would have been impossible to overcome Smith's home run, but Jack Clark was close. The next game, Clark's two-run home run and two against Tom Niedenfuer, yes, the same guy who left Ozzie's home run in Game 5, put the Cardinals ahead 7-5 at the top of the ninth inning . The underestimated moment of that moment? The Dodgers left left fielder Pedro Guerrero throwing his glove into the grass in disgust as he watches Clark's home run undoubtedly over his head.

And that date? That's what Clark told his teammates, according to Terry Pendleton, while jogging to first base, while the ball cleared the wall in the left field.

3. "At that time, we were blaming Don Denkinger for what happened."

Don Denkinger, the first base referee in Game 6 of the 1985 World Series, called Jorge Orta de los Reales safely to begin the ninth inning with the Cardinals leading 1-0. Orta, the repetitions showed clearly and definitely, he wasn't safe, since Todd Worrell caught the ball, with his foot in the bag, before Orta touched the base.

From there, as John Tudor says in the documentary, "Then everything broke loose." A single, a past ball, an intentional walk and a blooper later, and the Royals scored twice to win the game 2-1. Kansas City crushed the Cardinals shocked by the 11-0 shell in Game 7.

Andy Van Slyke summed up the thoughts of his Cardinals teammates, and Cardinals fans everywhere, with the previous quote from the documentary.