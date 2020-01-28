The Israeli cabinet will vote to apply sovereignty to the West Bank

JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would move on Sunday to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, strategically vital, and to all Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

The measure, which was blessed by President Trump and administration officials on Tuesday, amounts to annexation.

It could apply to up to 30 percent of the West Bank, an occupied territory that Israel seized from Jordan in the 1967 war that the Palestinians wanted for their future state.

Netanyahu told Israeli journalists in Washington that his cabinet will vote on the measure on Sunday. The decision could still be subject to legal challenges because the current cabinet is an interim government.