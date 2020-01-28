The iconic Dharma Productions logo takes a dark turn



Karan Johar is now ready to launch his first horror movie production, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. As this will be the first horror movie from Dharma Productions, the creators have designed the iconic logo of the production company to recognize this change. The producer has been venturing into different genres and interesting topics. Bhoot's marketing team has been doing everything possible to promote the film in the best possible way and is developing smart marketing strategies to capture the attention of the audience.

The social media accounts of the production company announced the beginning of a dark phase by publishing black boards yesterday. Today the new logo of the production company was launched with a video, which gave an idea of ​​its journey from family films to horror. Bhoot introduces Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in crucial parts. The official website of the producer published the video launching the new Dharma logo and captioned it as: "The plot twist you never saw coming. Let fear take hold because we are anchored on the edge of horror with #Bhoot First part : The enchanted ship. @Karanjohar @ apoorvamehta18, "

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is scheduled to launch on February 21, 2020. It is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.