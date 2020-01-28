The highest military officer in the US UU. Offers an optimistic update on the evolution and future of the Air Force – Defense Blog

The Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General David L. Goldfein, said during an appearance on January 27 at the Center for New American Security that the service is making significant progress in the use and use of data to deter, make decisions and fight, while maintaining dominance. in the space.

The creation of a system that uses data, machine learning and state-of-the-art software to perfectly link "sensors to shooters,quot; in all domains: air, land, sea, cyber and space, is one of the main priorities of Goldfein as the highest in the Air Force. high ranking military officer.

"First of all, we have to connect to the joint team," he said in describing what is necessary to prevail in the future fight. "We have to have access to common data in order to operate at speeds that bring all our capabilities against an adversary."

He also said that the creation of the Space Force as a separate branch of the US Army. UU. It is essential to guarantee national security and protect trade and other national interests.

"You must dominate the space. You will see a significant investment in space capabilities. It will not be enough to be in the ring and receive some blows. At some point, you have to be able to strike back," he said.

In his 50-minute comments to the influential group of experts, Goldfein noted the technical advances and cultural changes that have driven the concept of a closely connected joint war, not only in the Air Force, but throughout the US military establishment.

"Depending on where we started," Goldfein said, "I will say that we are having discussions about the alignment of all services. How we talked about the joint war business in ways I had not seen in previous years."

The concept, known as Command and joint control of all domains or JADC2, has been widely accepted as the necessary critical transformation in an era in which Russia and China are emerging in addition to traditional threats.

That support, Goldfein said, has gone from rhetoric to action.

"We are actually building the foundation," he said. "We are not talking about architecture in the cloud. We actually build one. It is working and working and all services are connected. In fact, we have created unified data libraries that include all services in the future.

“Are we where we need to be? No. This trip never ends, ”he said.

While it is complex both technically and culturally, the effort advances in different ways, he said. Last month, the Air Force, Navy and Army organized a joint exercise to test new methods and technology to collect, analyze and share information in real time to identify and defeat a simulated cruise missile. Among other advances, it presented a new technology that allowed pilots flying F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptors to receive data simultaneously along with Army units on the ground, special forces and commanders.

Goldfein also noted that the Air Force has created a new "numbered Air Force,quot; dedicated to information warfare.

"You have to do that fundamental work, which is digital engineering and data architecture," he said.

These steps, together with increasing the number of Air Force operational squadrons to 386 of 312, refine the logistics to make the Air Force "more agile on our feet,quot;, ensuring preparation and enhanced by priorities in the Strategy of National Defense 2018 are transforming the service.

When asked how to reconcile the needs "of the future over the present,quot;, Goldfein went straight.

"If we build what we need to defeat China and Russia, we will have everything we need to handle Iran," he said. "If we build a force that only drives Iran, we will not have what we need to handle a peer power."

Although incipient and still under development, the changes have produced tangible results, Goldfein said. Pre-simulated war games against peer competitors yielded distressing results. But the movement towards legitimately joint operations, the feat continues in space, the simulations suggest that "we can actually win for the first time in years."

To maintain progress, Goldfein said that future budgets must be sufficient and that the Space Force must succeed.

On that front, Goldfein said that he and General John Raymond, the new designated Chief of Space Operations, are working closely together.

“The goal for Chief Raymond and for me is how we build a trust base and focus on an integrated joint war. At the same time, how do we allow the Space Force to develop its own culture of service, "he said.

"Right now I feel pretty sure that Chief Raymond, Chief Goldfein and (Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett) are on the right track."