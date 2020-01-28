The head of West Ham, David Moyes, is confident that he and the players can & # 39; fix & # 39; the things | Soccer news





David Moyes says he is fully aware of the pressure he is experiencing.

David Moyes wants to be the man who fixes West Ham after his last fall in crisis club mode.

A familiar air of impending doom has fallen on the Hammers, who are about to fall into the relegation zone and West Brom left them out of the FA Cup over the weekend.

More fan protests are planned against the board next month, while the club's annual financial report was accompanied by a warning of the "serious financial consequences,quot; the decline would bring.

West Ham plays its game in the hand Wednesday night against the fugitive leader Liverpool.

But Moyes insisted: "I want to be the person who comes to repair it, and I always think that the person who repairs it is the manager and the team. They are the ones who repair it."

"Can we repair it immediately? I don't think we can repair it immediately, but if we can overcome this, I think we can improve things."

The Hammers had a pre-tax loss of £ 28.2 million, which they say was primarily driven by squad investment and wages, but that does not include the signing of Sebastien Haller's £ 45 million, or the money spent paying the former manager Manuel Pellegrini and his staff in December.

Talking about a possible financial disaster only increases the pressure to stay awake, but Moyes, who led West Ham to survive two seasons ago, added: "We are all under pressure due to the position we are in."

"I am fully aware of that and it gives me pressure. I'd rather be sitting much higher in the league, thinking that we don't have the pressure of relegation, but we have it. We have as a club, we have as a team and as a manager.

Jack Wilshere will have a hernia operation this week

"But I think we have enough. I think we can do it. I really do. I think we have players here who can do it."

Moyes revealed that midfielder Jack Wilshere, affected by an injury, will undergo a hernia operation on Wednesday in another attempt to get him fit.

Moyes is about to land in the center of the field in the shape of Czech international Tomas Soucek, from Slavia Prague, and it is understood that he is chasing the right side of the RB Salzburg Rasmus Kristensen.

Meanwhile, defender Winston Reid, left behind for 18 months with a knee injury, heads to the United States on loan.