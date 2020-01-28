The girlfriend of the future, Lori Harvey, and her supposed baby mom, Cindy Parker, show their best assets in new photos

While the rapper Future is having the best time of his life with his current girlfriend, Lori Harvey, one of his supposed ex-girlfriends, Cindy Parker, has been flaunting that on social media with a flashback image dating back to before of your pregnancy

In the photo, which was allegedly taken on July 4, 2018, Cindy flaunts her curvy figure while posing for a mirror selfie in a two-piece blue bikini.

Parker became known primarily for his accusations that rapper "Where Ya At,quot; is the father of his son, Legend Wilburn, whom he called after Future.

Currently, Cindy is involved in a legal battle with the alleged father of his son, as it requires the recognition of Legend, as well as the maintenance and custody of the children.

In addition, Parker has claimed that the 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, has tried to keep her quiet about her son by offering to pay him money.

One person said: “In my opinion, everyone is dumb. He can lie all day, but you've grown a lot and now he's doing exactly what he always does 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ don't do it right, but close your legs and stop looking for an approach. "

Another commenter shared: "She is doing the same thing he did to the mother of her golden son when she changed her locks and sent her shit to her mother." You reap what you sow."

This sponsor revealed: “Can we leave him and Lori Harvey in 2019? It is better for Lori to request the papers. Better yet, go to the clinic with him.

In addition, Parker is not the only one who seeks support for the children of Future, since another woman is suing him for the same thing: Eliza Reign, who also insists that she became pregnant with the "Turn On the Lights,quot; actor.

As proof of their words, the two women reportedly presented DNA results that show a 99.9% chance of their young children having the same father.

Until now, Future has maintained that Parker and Reign are lying and that he has not fathered more children besides the six children he has already recognized from his previous relationships, one of which was with singer Ciara.

Ad

The future is trying to change its forms.



Post views:

0 0