The former wife of the star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Michael Jessen officiates her marriage to Juliana Custodio

Sarah Jessen admits that it was unusual for an ex-wife to officiate her ex-husband's wedding saying: "How many ex-wives officiate her ex-husband's wedding?"

Relationships between someone's current partner and their ex are generally far from being good, but that is not the case with Michael JessenLover of Juliana Custodio and his ex-wife Sarah. In any case, the latter apparently fully supports his romance to the point that he does not mind officiating his nuptials.

In the last episode of "90 day fiance"The viewers were offered an inside look at the marriage ceremony of Michael and Juliana in their luxurious backyard in Greenwich, Connecticut. Sarah, instead of casually attending the wedding like any other ex-wife, chose to be the one he married the couple, probably unusual, considering that a wedding is usually officiated by a relative of one of the parties they marry, and Sarah is not a relative of Michael's blood.

Sarah herself admitted that it was unusual: "How many ex-wives officiate her ex-husband's wedding? It could be the 42-year-old mother who stays at home and is bitter that her ex has changed her to a younger model. But I I'm not. "

Sarah and Michael's children were also present during the wedding, giving their own speech. Maxwell said in his speech: "I'm glad everyone can come here today and I'm very happy that my father and Juliana finally got married. I love you both. I love my father and Juliana very much." A great person."

The ceremony continued without any problem, although Juliana almost had a collapse because her family did not come or approach her. "I confess I was waiting for my mother or my sister to appear, but they didn't," he said. "None of my family sent me a text message. Having no news of my family, I can't explain the feeling. I can't."

Michael and Juliana had a long and rocky road before their wedding. Her K-1 visa was delayed several times and led her to wait two years. Fortunately, they managed to overcome the problems.