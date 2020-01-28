The former king of Belgium recognizes a long-fired daughter

Marc Uyttendaele, Ms. Boël's lawyer, said on Tuesday that she was "relieved,quot; to be "considered a legitimate child,quot; because "it would end the social exclusion she was subjected to and prevent her children from having to bear this burden ".

But Mr. Uyttendaele added that she had been "hurt,quot; by the "coldness,quot; of the king's statement.

In it, the king's lawyers said that "he had never been involved in any family, social or educational decision regarding Madame Delphine Boël,quot; and that it was Mrs. Boël who, "40 years later,quot;, had decided "to change family ". through a "long,quot; and "painful,quot; demand.

"The attitude adopted yesterday by Albert II does not predict the opening of a dialogue between his daughter and him," said Mr. Uyttendaele. "For its part, it is open to this dialogue, but without much hope."

King Albert II was a second son and, as such, was not expected to succeed on the throne. Instead, she enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle of parties and trips, and when Boël was born in 1968, the prince recognized her privately as her daughter and took care of her, according to her lawyer.

But Albert's older brother, King Baudouin, died suddenly of heart failure in 1993, leaving no children, which means that Albert became king. According to Mrs Boël, it is when her biological father, trying to avoid a scandal, cuts all ties.

Mrs. Boël will not enter the royal line of succession, but will be in line to inherit part of the king's private fortune. However, his lawyer emphasized that he had filed the lawsuit for emotional, not financial, reasons and noted that Jacques Boël, who raised Ms. Boël as his only daughter, was a rich man.

"Therefore, their motives were not in any way the pursuit of profits, but quite the opposite," said Uyttendaele.