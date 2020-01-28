The end of the Arrow series ended with the most beautiful final scene

Much of the end of the show was subject to Emily Bett Rickards come back, which was not certain when the end was being written.

After a screening of the end, showrunner Beth schwartz He explained that they left things open for that scene with the end of season seven final when Felicity left with the Monitor, but was executive producer Marc Guggenheim Who came up with the scene.

"Marc called me or sent me a text message in June and said: I wrote the final scene!"

"Yes, this never happens," Guggenheim said. "I meditate every morning and this morning, I went out, it had never been me before, nor since then, I left the meditation with the whole scene in my head, literally word for word, exactly as you just saw And I quickly opened my laptop and (sound effects) I have to get it, I have to understand it. For me it felt very good. And I sent a very exciting text message to Beth. Scene, I have to send it to you. And I sent it to you. And, of course, you know , the big question was: Will Emily come back to be in it? We were like, well, now she really has to do it because I really love the scene. And fortunately she did it. "