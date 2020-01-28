The end of the Arrow series ended with the most beautiful final scene

The end has come for Arrow.
After eight seasons, the CW drama ended tonight and if you didn't cry a little, you may need to check your tear ducts. Basically it was all you could wish for if you've been watching the show for eight seasons now, starting with the comforting fact that the city was finally saved.
After Oliver died in Crisis in Infinite Lands and restarted the universe, Star City returned as a crime-free place that no longer really needed a Team Arrow to protect it. The restart also brought back some loved ones to life, including Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson), Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell), Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), and even Oliver's poor half sister, Emiko Queen (Sea shimooka), which has now been received in the family by Moira.
Everyone was present for Oliver's funeral, along with Barry Allen (Grant gustin), Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), Anatoly (David Nykl), and the sisters al Ghul Nyssa (Katrina Law) and Talia (Lexa Doig)
But of course, the return everyone expected was that of Felicity Smoak, who went to take care of her little daughter Mia after Emily Bett Rickards He left the program at the end of the seventh season.
We found out about Diggle (David Ramsey) that he was not doing well after the news of Oliver's death, but he showed up to help when William was kidnapped by an old Oliver enemy and, of course, attended the funeral with young William (Jack moore) and Mia grew up (Katherine McNamara) by your side.
The end of the episode took us to 2040, back to that moment when we saw Felicity go with the Monitor to meet Oliver (Stephen Amell) at the end of the seventh season. She ended up in the large Queen Consolidated office, dressed as before. He took a red pen from the desk and looked around before he realized that Oliver was standing at the door, looking at her.
"I don't complain, I just thought that the afterlife would look a little less like your old office," he said.
"It's my mother's office," he explained. "I wanted it to be where I first saw you."
(Cut to a flashback of Oliver staring creepily at Felicity telling him a picture of him that was cute).
In the final shot, they looked out the window together, with Oliver promising that they had all the time in the world. Basically, Oliver and Felicity can now spend eternity together, and basically now we are all a pool of emotions.
Much of the end of the show was subject to Emily Bett Rickards come back, which was not certain when the end was being written.
After a screening of the end, showrunner Beth schwartz He explained that they left things open for that scene with the end of season seven final when Felicity left with the Monitor, but was executive producer Marc Guggenheim Who came up with the scene.
"Marc called me or sent me a text message in June and said: I wrote the final scene!"
"Yes, this never happens," Guggenheim said. "I meditate every morning and this morning, I went out, it had never been me before, nor since then, I left the meditation with the whole scene in my head, literally word for word, exactly as you just saw And I quickly opened my laptop and (sound effects) I have to get it, I have to understand it. For me it felt very good. And I sent a very exciting text message to Beth. Scene, I have to send it to you. And I sent it to you. And, of course, you know , the big question was: Will Emily come back to be in it? We were like, well, now she really has to do it because I really love the scene. And fortunately she did it. "
If Rickards had not returned, it is not known what the end might be.
"We don't even think of another ending," Schwartz said. "We didn't have a backup plan at all, we were like, Emily needs to do this. And luckily she did."
That final Olicity scene was the final filmed scene, and much of the cast appeared to watch, including David Ramsey, Colin Donnell, Juliana Harkavy and Rick Gonzalez, even if they didn't work that day.
"It was a celebration, but also surreal," Ramsey said. "I mean, I just didn't feel … I mean, obviously this was ending and some people were sad, and there were tears … but just to have a chance to get out on the road I want to leave, I think that was also making us something to us, I think. We felt we had some control over that, about what we said and how he said it. So there were a lot of emotions that day. "
With the scene itself, Guggenheim hoped / joked that he was giving fans what they had always wanted.
"There is a contingent of fans that all they want is to see Oliver and Felicity in Bed, Bath & Beyond, and I'm like, we gave them Beyond," he said. "One of the three."
Stay tuned for more information from Schwartz, Guggenheim and David Ramsey about the end of the show and what the future holds.
Arrow transmitted by the CW.