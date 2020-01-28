The director of & # 39; The Batman & # 39; celebrate the first day of filming with an official photo of the set

Twitter

Matt Reeves shares on Twitter the first official photo of the Warner Bros. movie set that has Robert Pattinson as the titular DC superhero.

Main photograph in "The batman"It has officially begun. Director Matt Reeves announced the news on Twitter and marked the first day of production by sharing the first official photo of the set of the next Warner Bros.-DC Films movie.

On Monday, January 27, the filmmaker posted on his account an image of the movie clapboard sitting in a brown leather chair, which somehow conforms to the images of Wayne Manor. "#DayOne #TheBatman," he captioned, with greetings to cinematographer Greig Fraser.

Matt Reeves announces that the production of & # 39; The Batman & # 39; It has officially started.

While the photo barely reveals anything beyond what is written on the tablet, it is enough to excite fans with the next movie. "YAS!" a fan commented below the Reeves post. Another wrote: "HERE GOOOOOOO! #TheBatman". Someone else expressed confidence in the director's interpretation by saying, "I believe in Matt Reeves. My prediction: Batman's best film (based on the director, composer and cast) I feel extremely confident."

Previously, photos of the movie set in London leaked online, but now they seemed to be from the shooting of the second unit. The photos offered a glimpse of Colin Farrell like the penguin and someone with a scarf around the face and sitting on a motorcycle that could be Robert Pattinson or his double trick.

"The Batman" will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne than in previous movies. Reeves has shared his vision for the new Batman movie, saying, "It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the movies." He added: "I would love it to be one in which when we embark on the journey of locating criminals and trying to solve a crime, it will allow your character to have a bow so he can go through a transformation." "

Zoe Kravitz joins the cast as Catwoman, Paul Dano is used to play the villain of Batman, The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright it is said that he plays James Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard It has a mysterious role, and fans speculate that it could play district attorney Harvey Dent, who becomes the villain Two-Face.

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas across the country on June 25, 2021.