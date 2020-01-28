The Detroit Pistons honor Kobe Bryant with custom T-shirts No. 8 and No. 24

%MINIFYHTML784ab0b4c12c40849c2df610c3180ac311% %MINIFYHTML784ab0b4c12c40849c2df610c3180ac312%

Many tributes to the deceased and great Kobe Bryant continue to arrive, and one of the many basketball organizations to pay their respects were the Detroit Pistons.

On Monday night before facing the Clevland Cavaliers, the team took the time to honor Kobe Bryant. Before the start of the game, the team wore custom black shirts with numbers 8 or 24, with Bryant written on the back. Both are the numbers that Kobe wore while playing in the NBA.

Remembering Kobe, they also had 24 seconds of silence.

According to CBS Sports, the game started with two violations. “The Cavs won the first tip and lowered the shot clock 24 seconds to zero. The Pistons responded by spending eight seconds behind the half-court line to return the ball. "

The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game began half an hour after the Pistons and Cavs and also began with violations in his honor. A tribute video was also shown with 24.8 seconds of silence.

The Minnesota Timberwolves also celebrated an 8-second tribute and kept the ball in the free throw line until time expired. The moment of silence in the free throw line represented some of Kobe's best basketball moments, which happened in the free throw line.

Like us previously Many people have reportedly promised to have the NBA change the league logo from a Jerry West silhouette to a Kobe silhouette. Initially, thousands of people had signed the petition, but the number quickly reached millions, as people continue to request that Kobe be remembered in such an important way.

Source: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/kobe-bryant-tributes-pistons-wear-custom-no-8-no-24-jerseys-timberwolves-leave-basketball-at-foul-line/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94