The death of rapper Lexii Alijai ruled as drug overdose

According to the coroner's office, the rapper & # 39; Super Sweet 16 & # 39; He died of a lethal mixture of fentanyl and ethanol and his death was an accident.

Rapper on the rise Lexii Alijai He died of an accidental drug overdose, the Hennepin County coroner's office ruled.

The news of the tragic death of the 21-year-old was announced on New Year's Day, January 1, 2020 on Facebook by Alijai's cousin.

Now, after an autopsy, the coroner's office has revealed that Alijai died as a result of a lethal mixture of fentanyl and ethanol, and his death resulted in an accident.

After the news of Alijai's death was revealed, Kehlani – who partnered with the deceased star, real name Alexis Alijai Lynch, in the 2015 song "Jealous" – paid tribute to the singer, whom she called her "little sister".

"Jus received the worst fucking news ever. My heart is BROKE. F ** K," Kehlani began. "The weakest and saddest way to start a new year. I'm out of this happy new year, please, please, please, be safe here."

Kehlani is now in the midst of planning a charity concert in honor of Alijai, which will take place on First Avenue in Minneapolis on February 19, 2020.

Alijai first rose to fame rapping on star songs like Duck Y Nas, with his videos often viral on social networks. He left school to pursue his musical dreams and launched his first long-term project "Super Sweet 16"to celebrate his 16th birthday. His debut studio album" Growing Pains "came out in September 2017.