The death of Kobe Bryant linked to the conspiracy theory as the animated show predicted in 2016

The animated comedy ComedyCentral, titled & # 39; Legends of Chamberlain Heights & # 39 ;, apparently predicted the death of the NBA legend in an episode that aired in 2016.

Kobe BryantThe death in a helicopter accident on Sunday, January 26 surprised everyone, but the people of the ComedyCentral animated comedy "Legends of the heights of Chamberlain"It might not be among them. The show apparently predicted death in a 2016 episode.

In that episode, it was described that the NBA legend died in a helicopter accident. Looking distraught, Kobe was seen getting out of the helicopter but was struggling to do it because he was holding his trophies.

A character from the program tried to help him and said: "Pass us the trophies and we will help you." Kobe, however, refused and the helicopter exploded.

Amid the shock, some people on the Internet also linked the death of the 41-year-old man with a conspiracy theory. "The coincidence behind Kobe's death seems more than natural. Just a few hours ago, Lebron James just broke the Kobe score record of all time. Kobe's last tweet was about wishing Lebron the best and now he's gone, "wrote a user on Twitter." I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but this is really shocking to me. "

Another tweet, published on November 14, 2012, said: "Kove will end up dying in a helicopter accident."

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were heading to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, when the helicopter they boarded crashed on Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas, California due to dense fog. The duo and seven others on board were killed.

One day after a helicopter crash that took his life, the former Los Angeles Lakers player is announced as one of those honored for the 2020 class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He will be posthumously induced in a ceremony that will take place in August in Springfield, Massachusetts, along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The final list for the 2020 class, however, has not yet been revealed.