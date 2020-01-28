The death of Gianna Bryant at the 13 compounds aggravates this tragedy

Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant He did not have the opportunity to make his own story.

His father Kobe BryantThe place is set in the record books, as one of the best to play basketball. His life ended absurdly too early at the age of 41, but the life of his 13-year-old daughter had barely begun.

And, oh, father and daughter had plans.

A video coming out of a television broadcast of one of the NBA games they attended together after Kobe retired in 2016 shows him and Gianna, or GiGi, as he was familiarly known, sitting by the court , with their heads together while analyzing the play they had just analyzed. Witnessed She nods and, although you can't hear what she says, you see that they reached the same conclusion.

But that's what happens when the best one trains you: you become an expert in your own right.