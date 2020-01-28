The death of Gianna Bryant at the 13 compounds aggravates this tragedy

Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant He did not have the opportunity to make his own story.
His father Kobe BryantThe place is set in the record books, as one of the best to play basketball. His life ended absurdly too early at the age of 41, but the life of his 13-year-old daughter had barely begun.
And, oh, father and daughter had plans.
A video coming out of a television broadcast of one of the NBA games they attended together after Kobe retired in 2016 shows him and Gianna, or GiGi, as he was familiarly known, sitting by the court , with their heads together while analyzing the play they had just analyzed. Witnessed She nods and, although you can't hear what she says, you see that they reached the same conclusion.
But that's what happens when the best one trains you: you become an expert in your own right.
Together with six adults, including the pilot, Ara Zobayan, three children lost their lives in Sunday's accident: Gianna and her teammates Alyssa Altobelli, 13, who was on board with his mom and dad, John Y Keri Altobelli; Y Payton Chester, 13 years old, who was accompanied by her mother Sarah Chester. Also flying with them was Christina Mauser, mother of three children and assistant basketball coach at the Bryant Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.
That's where the party of eight was headed on Sunday morning, to see Gianna, Alyssa and Payton play basketball, just another routine game in what was supposed to be a long series of them, before the Girls went to college. "And, maybe after that, the professionals."
It was common for Kobe to listen to fans who hoped that one day he would have a son to continue Bryant's basketball legacy, but he already thought that Gianna's torch would pass someday.
In Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018, he told Kimmel: "The best thing that happens is when we go out and the fans approach me and she will stand by my side and say: & # 39; You must have a child, you and V must have a child, man, you have someone to carry on the tradition, the legacy. She's like … & # 39; I have this. There is no boy for that, I have this & # 39; ".
Kobe smiled radiantly. "I'm like, & # 39; that's it! Yes, you know, you have this & # 39;".
I really had no doubt that Gianna would achieve what she set out to do. He was an expert on that.
Kobe had four daughters with his wife of 18 years, Vanessa Bryant, the largest of which, Natalia Diamond Bryant, is 17 years old and is an accomplished volleyball player, who is now bittersweetly blessed with the memories of a lifetime of growing up with one of the most revered and polarizing sports figures of all time as her father.
The two smallest, 3 years old. Bianka Bella (nicknamed B.B.) and 7 months old Capri Kobe (or Koko, as he called her), they hadn't even been born when Kobe retired, and it seems that the plan was for the family to continue growing.
"I love having girls, I love it," Bryant told Kimmel in September in what turned out to be the last of his 15 appearances on the Los Angeles night show. "They are great, man. Having a son, my wife wants a son more than me, but I love my daughters. She keeps saying: & # 39; Stop saying it to existence & # 39 ;. (I will say) & # 39; I love my girls & # 39 ;. (And she will say) & # 39; Stop saying that, you want a boy & # 39; ".
At that time, Natalia was learning to drive. "I always say that if you look at the eldest daughter, she is always like the quiet, responsible and thoughtful, you know? And the second sister is like a tornado? Like Elsa and Anna? … That is certainly our home."
When a father is so well versed in Frozen, you know that you are spending quality time with your children. Kimmel said "Anna,quot; was already integrated into "Gianna," and Kobe recognized how appropriate it was.
In addition to dedicating himself to being a present father once the post-NBA chapter of his life began, Bryant sought to inspire all children everywhere: the avid Harry Potter the fan was on Jimmy Kimmel Live in the fall promoting his first storybook (he described the demographic group planned as "middle grade,quot;), The legacy and the queen, In collaboration with Annie Matthew. After he died, filmmaker Chris Columbus He revealed that they had been working together to adapt the story, which of course Bryant intended to be a series, for the big screen.
Who knows if Gianna ever had time to read her father's book, since, like her father during her professional career, she already lived and breathed basketball. (And, by the way, the sport that occupies a prominent place in the book is tennis, which Bryant enjoyed playing and watching, attending the US Open in September).
"Her love with her family, seeing her beautiful girl Gianna burst her, and he being there for her at all times moved me," he wrote. flea, one of the fans of the most devoted celebrities of the Lakers, in homage to the fallen star and his daughter, one of the endless people who automatically included Gigi in the accounting of the immeasurable athletic talent and the potential that was lost on the 26th of January.
"His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was following in her father's footsteps." Alex Rodriguez tweeted. "He was kind, intelligent, affectionate and was going to be a star."
He was still in eighth grade, but Gianna already dreamed of playing ball for the University of Connecticut, which has the most winning women's basketball program in the country with 11 NCAA championships, including four in a row between 2013 and 2016.
The Huskies left an open court seat for the fallen who should have been All-American for their game on Monday night against the US Women's Basketball Team. UU., Decorating the chair with a bouquet of flowers and a T-shirt Huskies No. 2.
"Gigi began to show great interest in the game," Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma He told ESPN before the game. Gianna, her mother Vanessa, her sister Natalia and her father had sat behind the Huskies bank when UConn was in Los Angeles to play UCLA in 2017, and Gianna and Kobe attended the Third Age Day of the school last March.
"Our children were fascinated by her," said Auriemma, "and obviously, for a little girl to be in the company of those players, I can't put herself in her place, but it must have been an incredible emotion … This girl who admires these players as if they were superhuman, and you have my players looking at their father as & # 39; Oh, my God & # 39; … He's a basketball wiseman, and he's been like that since he was 16. Old. I'll miss him ".
Bryant, who officially dubbed his intense sports personality "Black Mamba,quot;, loved or hated him in the mid-& # 39; 00, had already submitted the trademark "Mambacita,quot; to Gianna, so the name would belong to the family and no one else once Gigi's inevitable fever took hold.
In 2017 he started training Gianna in youth basketball, and many Bryant family weekends revolved around a tournament.
"How serious do you get, are you breaking the game movie?" Kimmel asked Bryant in 2018. "Not yet, but we will," Kobe promised, smiling. "We will do it absolutely. What we are trying to do is teach children what excellence looks like, right? … Some of them may want to play in the WNBA, some of them may not, but we try to give them a quantity base of work and preparation it takes to be excellent, whatever you choose to do. "
He continued: "So, we are here playing basketball, we are going to focus on the details. We are going to learn the basics, we are going to learn the basics, we are going to do those things again and more, and hopefully it is something that you can apply to other areas of his life. "
However, Gianna was becoming professional, as far as he could see.
"Yes, sure," he said, when Jimmy asked if Gianna wanted to play in the WNBA. "This boy, man," Kobe shook his head, "she's like …"
On another level, it is what the proud father meant.
Given how many projects Bryant had at once, from his production company Granity Studios to his philanthropic efforts and just making sure he was close to his home at 2 p.m. Every day of the week to pick up the children from school, many sports journalists who closely watched the five-time NBA champion throughout his career assumed that he would not have been as fond of basketball as he was after his withdrawal if it wasn't for Gianna. He was content to let his 20 years as Laker speak for themselves, and encouraged the young talent that emerged in his wake. Hours before he died, he congratulated the current Lakers superstar Lebron Jamesfor passing it to third place in the all-time scoring record.
But once Gianna showed an affinity for the sport, Bryant was going to support her every step of the way.
"Do you know what's funny?" Bryant said in a recent meeting with Matt Barnes Y Stephen Jackson& # 39; s All the smoke podcast, which they published on January 8. "So before Gigi got into basketball he barely saw him, but now that he likes basketball, we see him every night."
In addition to training his team, he traveled with her everywhere to observe all levels of women's hoops. John Altobelli, a veteran Orange County college baseball coach who died along with his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa in the accident, tweeted a photo Kobe's Instagram story on December 15 of her daughter Alyssa with Gianna, Kobe and the women's basketball team at the University of Oregon.
"Ducks of the future," wrote the father of three children.
"Our heart hurts, but we will continue to be inspired by you. RIP Kobe and Gigi," read a post on the Oregon women's basketball Instagram account, along with a picture of a player's Nike shoe with the "24,quot; drawn on countless shoes, hats, nails and any other surface arranged in the last 48 hours.
Just two weeks ago, Gianna and Bryant went to see the star of AAU Hailey Van Lith, the number 2 player in the country who has pledged to play at the University of Louisville in the fall, at a game in Cashmere, Washington.
After their 63-27 victory, Van Lith and his teammates enjoyed the photo shoot with the stellar guests of the day.
Van Lith, who also visited the children at the Mamba Sports Academy, is one of the countless people grieving this week.
"I am speechless," he wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "I can only be grateful that God has given me time to build a friendship and mentoring with you two. I have never seen a passion for life burn so much in two people. Thank you for changing my life. Conversations that I shared with you my heart and I will appreciate them forever. Until I see you again, I love you and rest in peace. "
Gianna received the VIP treatment along with her father in her final appearance at the NBA All-Star Game in 2016, and at the WNBA All-Star Game in July in Las Vegas.
Bryant led the entire Gianna club team to the inaugural Los Angeles Sparks season game last May against the Las Vegas Aces while they were in town playing a tournament.
The Aces were excited to see Kobe after the game, but the player Liz Cambage said to Los Angeles Times, "We were more excited to see young girls because they are the future of our game. We were discussing why this is great and why we need the WNBA. That's why we play, to see young girls get so excited to see." Just seeing him in the locker room and seeing his AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) team was a great moment for us. "
WNBA player Katie Lou Samuelson Chicago Sky reminded ESPN on Monday about visiting the Mamba Academy and the great dedication it witnessed at the exhibition.
"Kobe let me train one of his practices," he said. "So I saw them enter my last year (in 2018-19)," he said. "They were all a little silly, a little. But they moved quickly to see them (again), and the growth they had achieved in that year. They were beautiful girls, beautiful people. It's very difficult."
"We lost a legend in Kobe," added Seattle star Storm Breanna Stewart, four-time NCAA champion at UConn, WPBA MVP 2018 and member of the US national team. UU. "But you can't help thinking about those children who were in that helicopter. Obviously, Gigi, everyone saw how he was behaving after Kobe with his game."
"Gradually, it was becoming more and more outgoing," Samuelson told SNY after the national team's display against UConn. "(Bryant) always used to talk about it: on the court, she was a completely different person. He was a monster. He was bad. He had an attitude, like him. And he was just a beautiful soul and a beautiful person. I was lucky. of knowing and knowing. "
And, of course, Gianna had an incomparable match with the current crop of NBA superstars.
"She likes to watch Bring young a lot she looked Luka Doncic a lot she looks James harden, she observes Russell Westbrook, I mean she looks at Bron (LeBron James), "Bryant said in All the smoke.
Watching basketball with her, "(we) had a lot of fun because it was the first time I saw the game through their eyes," he continued. "It wasn't me sitting there, you know as an athlete or player or something, and you know it's like that about me, and I don't like that. It was her, she was having a great time."
Young, a 21-year-old shipowner with the Atlanta Hawks, wore No. 8 in honor of Kobe when the team played against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, as the horrible news was still unfolding. He recorded a second violation of 8 points after the opening council and got to score 45 points, four less than the maximum of his career. (Several teams have also let the clock run for 24-second violations in the past two days. Kobe used number 8 from 1996 to 2006, when he changed to 24, his number when he starred at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia.)
"This S *** can't be real … this is the first time I could meet Gianna Maria Bryant, she has been in only 3 games this year … 2 of them were mine …" he wrote Young on Instagram earlier in the day. "She told me she was her favorite player to see … I can't believe this … Rest easy Gigi."
Kobe and Gianna attended two Lakers games at the Staples Center this season, the team's final victory over the Dallas Mavericks on December 29.
Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban He swore that no one on the team would use No. 24 again.
Meanwhile, the NBA canceled the Lakers-Clippers game at the Staples Center that was scheduled for Tuesday. The Los Angeles Clippers had to play Sunday afternoon, and the coach Doc Rivers burst into tears talking to reporters. Meanwhile, the Lakers were on their flight back home from Philadelphia, where LeBron James had just moved to Kobe on the scoring list in his loss to the 76ers, when they received the news. The video shows the team unpacking at LAX and gloomyly collecting their bags, some, including James, wiping away tears.
The Lakers, whose owner Jeannie Buss He has been close to Bryant since joining the team when he was 17, did not break his silence until Monday night, and only then issued a brief statement thanking everyone for the outpouring of support in what was obviously a "very hard time. " But the brevity of those first comments can be attributed to despair, as the team deals with how to properly honor one of the most revered players who have worn their uniform.
Rob pelinka, the current general manager and vice president of Lakers basketball operations, was Bryant's agent before the team hired him, and he doesn't have to talk either. According to ESPN Ramona Shelburne, who covered Kobe for years, both Pelinka and Buss went to the Bryant family house in Newport Beach to be with Vanessa and her daughters.
In his first painful words about last night's loss, James admitted that he really shouldn't say anything, but he needed to say something.
"I literally heard your voice on Sunday morning before leaving Philadelphia to return to Los Angeles. I didn't think a little in a million years that it would be the last conversation we would have. WTF! I'm devastated and devastated!" My brother !! "he wrote.
Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, who won three titles with Kobe between 2000 and 2002, recognized in The big podcast With shaq on Monday he was not well after his sister's death from cancer in October, and now this. Despite the prevailing narrative that he and Bryant had a thorny relationship, he said that at the end of the day they were brothers, and that Kobe's children meant the world to him, as their children did to Kobe. In fact, Bryant had text message only Shareef O & # 39; Neal Sunday morning, writing "Are you okay, fam?", perhaps in light of the news that Shareef was leaving UCLA.
"Kobe was much more than an athlete, he was a family man," O & # 39; Neal wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "That was what we had most in common. We love our families. Every time we got together, he hugged his children as if they were mine and he hugged my children as if they were his. His baby Gianna was born the same day. Younger daughter, Me & # 39; Arah. I already miss you brother. This is really amazing. Everyone, please keep the Bryant in their prayers. "
As O & # 39; Neal did, James also referred to Gianna as his niece in his post.
At just 13, Gianna had not yet experienced public life beyond being the daughter of an extremely famous person, but she could be sure that her image was safe in her father's hands.
"What I love about Gigi is his curiosity about the game. He's very curious," Bryant told Los Angeles Times in October. "Even in a heated situation in a game where he comes and goes, he can separate and come to me and ask a very specific question, which is not common. She will come and tell me, & # 39; OK, about this particular trap when I'm trying to close the gap, but she's coming out, do I need to change my angle? It's a very specific question. That's very good. "
Who knows how many millions of times more videos of Gianna have been seen shooting hoops, including one in which she is dressed and wearing heels, since Sunday.
First take host Stephen A. Smith he remembered going out with Bryant on New Year's Eve, the last time he saw him, and how Kobe was eager to train his daughter more and "brag about how he will be at UConn, how he will finally be at the WNBA. He simply loved life." He was in a very, very quiet and practically euphoric place about what awaited him. "
Smith noticed how we saw Bryant's family more often towards the end of his career as a player, but Gianna was the daughter most recently seen in public with his father due to his connection to basketball. "And she was the basketball player I was talking to everyone … (saying) & # 39; hey, wait, you'll see her play & # 39; she was going to carry the torch, and she was the one who said she was going to carry the torch, not him.
Co-host Max Kellerman He said he was taking his eldest daughter to basketball practice on Sunday morning when he discovered what happened. When someone asked him if he had heard the news about Kobe, Kellerman's first thought was that the former player had bought the Lakers.
"He always talked about his children and Gianna, about how competitive he was," he said. Looking back through his old text exchanges, "indeed, half of the things you would talk to him about … was a kind of family. There was something about Kobe Bryant that was so present and alive, and invincible, that the idea that the sun rises today and that is not in the world seems unreal. "
Smith was not the only one who saw Bryant recently and saw a man in peace. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Los Angeles Times The owner and billionaire technology entrepreneur who bought Magic Johnson's participation in the Lakers in 2010, said he saw Bryant for the last time in the Mavericks game in December. Soon-Shiong, who also consulted on surgery to repair Bryant's Achilles tendon tear in 2013, told Times, he was "in such peace. I have known him for a long time, there was always a burning in him." They had planned to reunite their families for dinner soon.
Bryant was with Gianna that night in the game. The common thread, as for Bryant's new sense of peace, was his family, which he planned to spend the rest of his days raising and caring for. The family for which he took helicopters throughout Southland, not to spend too much time away from them in Los Angeles traffic.
When asked if he was going to be in the inaugural Lakers game in October, Bryant laughed. I would be watching Natalia play volleyball that night.
"I have a life and I have my routine at home," Bryant told Los Angeles Times«Arash Markazi. "It's not that I don't want to go, but I'd rather take a shower with BB and sing Barney songs. I played 20 years and missed those moments before. To make the trip to the Staples Center, that means I'm missing the opportunity to spend another night with my children when I know how fast it goes … I want to make sure that the days I am away from them are days I should be in. I would rather be with them than do anything else. "
He didn't have enough time, but at least he had Some time: time to become a champion five times, time to make 18 All-Star Games, time to make peace with his wife and a city rejected by an accusation of sexual assault against him in 2003, time to review his image and be both the Black Mamba on the court and a devoted student of how to be better in life outside of it.
What it inevitably was, approaching all other interests besides basketball with the same intensity and desire for greatness, and in the end making sure that everything occupied a secondary place for the needs of his family.
Gianna, however, was stripped of her time. Everything he was learning about the life of his rather remarkable father, whose favorite thing in the world was to talk about his notable girls, will remain untested. His future was supposed to be unlimited, as was that of Alyssa Altobelli, as was that of Payton Chester.
"It has been fun!" Bryant said Tonight entertainment in December 2018 about training your daughter's team. "We have been working together for a year and a half and they have improved greatly in that time. I have a group of excellent parents, a group of very, very intelligent and hardworking girls, and they are all seventh grade students, they are all 12 years old! but they have been playing very well! "
Gianna was "quite easy to train," he said. "We have not had any problems with the type of father and daughter. She is very competitive and hardworking, so there has been no problem with that."
Talking with him Times In October, he marveled at how the apple did not fall far from the tree.
"It's a trip to see her move and some of the expressions she does," Bryant said. "It's a journey how genetics works."
Everyone now says they couldn't wait to find out what Kobe Bryant would do next. But we know what he did for 20 years. As for Gianna, we only have one clue as to what it could have been.
