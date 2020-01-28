The dancer Dancehall Bumpa dies while performing a dangerous move!

The legendary Jamaican dancer Roxy, also known as Bumpa, died after she reportedly tried to execute a dangerous acrobatic dance movement at a local Jamaican dance party she attended

Bumpa and his colleague Gladiator Dance Momo reportedly entered a dance challenge in hopes of winning JA $ 3,500, but the movement that Bumpa tried went terribly wrong.

Bumpa was placed in a position where he was standing on his head (or head), and Momo was supposed to jump on his dance partner, but he failed and ended up jumping on top of Bumpa, who was carefully balanced on his neck, held only by his two hands. Bumpa's neck broke during the high-risk movement, and it is seen collapsing on the floor.

A A video was uploaded to social networks that shows the incident and the aftermath, and viewers quickly realized that Bumpa was dead after trying to move his body.

Our condolences are with your loved ones in this difficult time …