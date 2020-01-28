The challenge of building in a city that treasures its past

A town is needed to preserve a town, especially one like Telluride, Colorado, where Butch Cassidy robbed its first bank in 1889 and where the streets, at an altitude of 8,750 feet, are still dotted with Gold Rush cabins.
"These were small mining cities that, when they were built, were probably not meant to last," said Jonna Wensel, director of historical preservation at Telluride, one of Colorado's nineteenth-century irregularity allegations. “They knew that the miners would enter and make their fortune, or not, and then they would leave. Very few of the structures were built with longevity in mind. ”
And yet, in Telluride, many of these homes, made of local pines and firs between 1880 and 1910 and often settled on the ground, without foundations, are still maintained.
It was this historic environment that attracted Houston-based designer Linda Eyles from Linda Eyles Design and her husband, Simon Eyles, an oil merchant, will buy a getaway house here.
"When we wanted, like so many Texans, a place to escape the heat, we decided to take a couple of weeks and drive through all the cities of Colorado," said Mrs. Eyles. Telluride (population 2,426) captivated them instantly because, unlike Vail, which was incorporated in 1966, "it is not just a ski town."
"You feel the meaning of the story," he said.
The couple built a 3,000-square-foot house in 2005. When they found it too small for their many visitors, they bought an adjacent plot that had a special advantage: construction plans had already been approved by the city's Historical and Architectural Review Commission , which can be a complicated process.
But building in a community that values its architectural heritage poses challenges beyond the approval process. It is also about designing a house that blends with the oldest structures outside, while satisfying the needs of the owner of something contemporary and comfortable inside.
That was the obstacle for Mrs. Eyles.
"The architecture board is full of a variety of people: architects, designers, big local big shots, and everyone was sitting there," Eyles said of a meeting he attended. “Someone was trying to get this coverage for their jacuzzi and this committee spent, I'm not kidding, 45 minutes or an hour discussing how to call this structure. Was it a pergola? A pagoda? "In general, the total approval process takes a minimum of nine to 12 months, said Mrs. Eyles contractor Dave Gerber of Gerber Construction, although Ms. Wensel said that getting the approval of the architectural council takes only two months.
Wensel said Telluride was designated as National Historic Historic District in 1961 by Stewart Udall, who was then the secretary of the interior, and that the review board, which deals only with exteriors, prefers sloping roofs (usually gabled), front porches, attics and bays that suggest Popular forms of the Victorian vernacular.
“We also look for a traditional palette of materials; We didn't get the railroad here until the 1890s, so it was difficult to send things, "Wensel said." That's why we don't have many bricks from that time. "
But they are not interested in making a Disneyfied village or recreating an era of the gold rush.
"We would like to see new interpretations of those types and styles of traditional buildings, but not replicas," said Wensel. "In the 80s and 90s, Telluride was heading to that path of saying,quot; everything has to be Victorian, "so we have pockets of neo-Victorian architecture, which we see now seems fake. So, what we begin to do is create something that matches the existing architecture in form, mass and scale ”.
Among its most unexpected recent approvals: a house with an elevator to park a single car in an underground vault (parking is limited in the city) and an rooftop Airstream trailer that would not be visible from the street.
One thing they will not restrict is the color of the paint. "They can't legislate it," said Eyles architect Peter Sante of Sante Architects. "You can only imagine the interpretation of a municipality or a person of how beautiful it is in a combination of colors, right?" What fuchsia meets our standards? "That is a step too far."
The Eyleses completely redesigned what the original plans provided for the interiors of their new home, which was completed in 2018, but only made modest changes to the exterior architectural plans approved by the board (once the plans are approved, a committee review may authorize minor changes).
For example, they exchanged French doors in the kitchen for a fully retractable folding sliding door that opens to the deck (an error screen opens when necessary).
A trick that can work with a historic architectural review board: "Our previous architect made this amazing book in which she turned around and basically checked all the windows, doors and roof line details in the area so she could come back and say: & # 39; This is why we use this thing & # 39; "said Mrs. Eyles." So the council couldn't tell her no. "
They also reduced the amount of glazing or window surfaces. "One of the main concerns is the light spill: it makes perfect sense that at night you want to see beautiful stars and not everyone's windows," Eyles said.
In addition, Mr. Gerber said: "The historical structures did not have much glass, because it was cold and the glass was expensive. If there is too much glass, it does not seem appropriate." Mr. Gerber said that people who push the envelope with the review board often try larger or larger windows and more modern and flat roof lines; The traditional roof is at a 45 degree angle to shed heavy snow.
When it was time to design the interiors, Mrs. Eyles sought, as a nineteenth-century miner, a day of work, for resistant surfaces.
"We were looking for a & # 39; modern soft & # 39; that really focused on comfort and ease of use," he said, so "if we have a house full of people, we don't have to shout for something because it went on a countertop or you can't sit on a chair because it's too elegant. "
But Mrs. Eyles rejected everything that seemed too much on a Colorado or mountain chalet theme. "There are no antler lamps!" He said. However, there is a modern Roll & Hill antler light made of white resin on a countertop. "We have that in a guest room as our only ironic reference to the Colorado style," he said.
Mrs. Eyles selected the color palette to avoid competing with the views, which in some rooms are worthy of a postcard of Little Wasatch Mountain and its street, where black bears occasionally walk.
“These are just soft gray and blue, sky colors. Mountain colors The deep greenish blue obtained in the undergrowth, ”he said. Durable finishes, such as concrete floors, carpets with hair hairs, and indoor / outdoor fabrics would withstand the splash of the ski season (Telluride is home to the highest concentration of 13,000 and 14,000-foot peaks in the continental United States ).
Ms. Eyles also improved efficiency by installing a mud bath covered in cubicles where guests could hide ski helmets and other outdoor equipment. A guest room has borders with four twin berths, which can accommodate adults and children.
The couple's lonely decision is that veined white marble plates for the kitchen countertop stain and scratch easily. Mrs. Eyles had gotten used to the surface at her home in Houston.
"The first times it happens, it's very disturbing, its beautiful new material, and now you can see a circle from where someone's lemonade glass was, but the truth is that marble is like a leather chair." It can become more beautiful over time, ”he said.
Ms. Eyles installed a more indestructible black granite counter on her island, which she says does not harm. "It does not scratch, it does not stain, the worst thing that can be done is a fingerprint."
Outside, they were careful to leave room for a 500 square foot patch of grass for their two dogs, Tasha and Sherman. "Today, we live much more indoors and outdoors, and for reasons that you can appreciate it is very desirable, but historically when you look at our city, porches do not tend to be larger than 30 or 40 square feet." Sante said. “They were a confinement. Therefore, the roofs and outdoor living areas are analyzed and cut and reduced. ” One way that homeowners approve the plans is to place the outdoor living areas behind the house.
The couple originally considered installing a lift, which would be useful for carrying skis, but they couldn't. Instead, they chose an open staircase that winds from the first to the third floor in glass, metal and white oak.
As his real estate agent advised him: "If you are in Telluride and cannot climb stairs, you do not need to be there," Ms. Eyles said.