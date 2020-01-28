The challenge of building in a city that treasures its past

"When we wanted, like so many Texans, a place to escape the heat, we decided to take a couple of weeks and drive through all the cities of Colorado," said Mrs. Eyles. Telluride (population 2,426) captivated them instantly because, unlike Vail, which was incorporated in 1966, "it is not just a ski town."

"You feel the meaning of the story," he said.

The couple built a 3,000-square-foot house in 2005. When they found it too small for their many visitors, they bought an adjacent plot that had a special advantage: construction plans had already been approved by the city's Historical and Architectural Review Commission , which can be a complicated process.

But building in a community that values ​​its architectural heritage poses challenges beyond the approval process. It is also about designing a house that blends with the oldest structures outside, while satisfying the needs of the owner of something contemporary and comfortable inside.

That was the obstacle for Mrs. Eyles.

"The architecture board is full of a variety of people: architects, designers, big local big shots, and everyone was sitting there," Eyles said of a meeting he attended. “Someone was trying to get this coverage for their jacuzzi and this committee spent, I'm not kidding, 45 minutes or an hour discussing how to call this structure. Was it a pergola? A pagoda? "In general, the total approval process takes a minimum of nine to 12 months, said Mrs. Eyles contractor Dave Gerber of Gerber Construction, although Ms. Wensel said that getting the approval of the architectural council takes only two months.