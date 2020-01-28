The cause of death of rapper Lexii Alijai of 21 years is revealed

Lexii Alijai, the 21-year-old Minnesota rapper, died earlier this year. Initially, it was not clear how the 21-year-old girl died, however, E! News learned that the young star died of a mixture of fentanyl and alcohol.

The aforementioned store mentioned the report of the Hennepin County coroner, who concluded that the star, who had previously worked with Kehlani, had died of the substances. His death was declared accidental.

The granddaughter of the singer and songwriter, Roger Troutman, Alexis gained many followers from YouTube, Instagram and SoundCloud. He later dropped his first album in September 2017, Growth pains

As noted above, Alexis worked with Kehlani on several tracks, including the songs "Jealous,quot; and "You should be here," the last of which was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Lexii came from a long line of musicians and performing artists, including his father, Roger Lynch. The young rapper attended Como Park High School. After losing interest in basketball, he began to focus on music and then transferred to a music school in Minnesota.

Before that, he enrolled in an online music school. Finally, Alijai began pursuing a full musical career and began rapping on the rhythms of rappers and popular artists such as Drake, 2Pac and Dej Loaf.

Followers of hip-hop culture know that Lexii is not the only one who died due to drug mixtures in the last three years. Mac Miller died in September 2018 due to a mixture of substances as well, as did Lil & # 39; Peep in the previous year.

The death of Mac Miller was a big surprise for the world of music, however, rumors persisted for months that his partying lifestyle was affecting him.

Ad

Later in 2019, emo-trap singer Juice WRLD also died of similar causes after falling into a seizure. On January 22, 2020, forensics confirmed that Juice WRLD died from a lethal combination of oxycodone and codeine.



Post views:

0 0