The biggest losers winners: where are they now?

It's time to receive a great dose of inspiration!

After a four year break, The big loser He is back and in a new home. Hosted by Bob harper, the USA Network reality show promises to follow the trips of 12 brave contestants as they transform their lives from the inside out.

While losing weight is important, new trainers Erica Lugo Y Steve Cook It will ensure that participants are focused on achieving better overall health and face the obstacles in their lives that made them unhealthy in the first place.

Before moving to the USA Network, the series aired for 17 seasons on NBC where viewers witnessed incredible transformations. After all these years, many winners still feel nothing but gratitude for the experience.

"It's not normal to be able to get away from your life and focus on you," winner of the sixth season Michelle Aguilar shared with E! News exclusively. "It's such a great gift that the program gives you and you don't realize until the program ends because it's a lot of hard work."