The biggest losers winners: where are they now?

It's time to receive a great dose of inspiration!
After a four year break, The big loser He is back and in a new home. Hosted by Bob harper, the USA Network reality show promises to follow the trips of 12 brave contestants as they transform their lives from the inside out.
While losing weight is important, new trainers Erica Lugo Y Steve Cook It will ensure that participants are focused on achieving better overall health and face the obstacles in their lives that made them unhealthy in the first place.
Before moving to the USA Network, the series aired for 17 seasons on NBC where viewers witnessed incredible transformations. After all these years, many winners still feel nothing but gratitude for the experience.
"It's not normal to be able to get away from your life and focus on you," winner of the sixth season Michelle Aguilar shared with E! News exclusively. "It's such a great gift that the program gives you and you don't realize until the program ends because it's a lot of hard work."
She continued: "One of my biggest conclusions of the program that I maintain and have close to me is that in our struggle, we are more alike than different. I believed without a doubt that I was the only one who thought things I thought and, inside, nobody could relate. There was an internal struggle and when I entered the program and started talking to people and listening to the different situations in which they grew up, they felt the same way. "
For the winner of season 14 Danni allen, she is excited to see the new season. After all, it offers viewers at home the opportunity to find a participant from whom they can get inspired.
"I encourage people to watch the program not necessarily for weight loss, but to find people they have struggled with as if they could relate and find that opportunity to overcome whatever it is that stops them," the motivational speaker shared. "I think it will be a great season."
Before new episodes begin tonight, we decided to take a look at the previous winners of the show in our gallery below. While some are more private than others in regards to their current life, they all experienced an opportunity that changed their lives and involves much more than weight.
Bring Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
Roberto Hernández / Season 17
Since winning the show, Roberto has competed in 5km races, half marathons and triathlons. He also participated in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. According to the News of the American Heart Association, Roberto has worked hard to maintain his weight. But yes, you will enjoy some special foods. "I will not lie to you," he shared. "We are Mexicans and we like our pozole to be like mama does pozole."
Vivian Zink / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
Take Dobrosavljevic / Season 16
In January 2016, Toma revealed on Facebook that he suffered an injury that affected his exercise routines. "Well, I need help getting back to normal … I'm still trying to overcome a calf injury that I suffered a few months ago and I realize that my weight is starting to increase … and I promised myself! He would never go back to where he was! "He shared with his followers.
Bring Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images
Rachel Frederickson / Season 15
After winning the program, Rachel faced social media users who criticized her transformation as too dramatic. He would later reflect on his trip in an essay to Today. "There will always be other voices in life. The problem arises when you stop listening to yours," he wrote. "I am committed to trusting my decisions and strongly supporting myself. I found strength in this fight and I am listening to my own voice again!"
Bring Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
Danni Allen / Season 14
Since leaving the program, Danni has received his yoga, cycling and personal instructor certification. "I try to exercise four or five days a week if I can, 45 to 90 minutes a day and it's a variety for me," he explained to E! News. "I get bored with the same thing every day. I do yoga. I swim. I get in the pool. I change everything I can to not get bored."
Bring Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
Jeremy Britt / Season 13
After the show came to an end, Jeremy made it clear that it was only the beginning of his fitness trip. "Following the rhythm of everything we learned during the show, there is no longer an ultimate goal," he told Michigan Daily News. "We have to stay focused on our health because that is the ultimate goal: to be healthy for the rest of our lives."
Bring Patton / NBC
John Rhode / Season 12
After going from 445 pounds to 225 pounds in the program, this contestant stayed away from social networks. However, fans saw the winner in a Crossfit video in 2012.
Bring Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
Olivia Ward / Season 11
After winning the show, the proud mother became an instructor at Soul Cycle. He also co-founded MyFitspiration to share his continuous exercise journey with fans.
Bring Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
Patrick House / Season 10
In May 2016, or six years after winning the program, Patrick gave the series great credit for changing his life for the better. "The weight I regained is directly proportional to my time focused on diet and time in the gym," he shared with Persons. "The only place to point the finger is at the man in the mirror. Maintenance is difficult, but it is not impossible. If you are eating good, clean and healthy food and do not overeat, you cannot gain weight. Your body does not gain weight. you don't make calories, you have to put them. "
Dave Bjerke / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
Michael Ventrella / Season 9
A year after doing the program, Michael talked about his life to Chicago Mag. "It has been good and bad," he shared. "The good thing is that I am living, not only with my body but also with my life. A year ago, I was trapped in a basement room, stuck in my computer."
Bring Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
Danny Cahill / Season 8
In 2016, or more than seven years after winning the show, the New York Times He checked Danny and reported that more than 100 pounds had returned to him. "I will not be a victim of this. It is the hand that I have been treated," he told the publication.
Bring Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
Helen Phillips / Season 7
Although Helen seems to stay away from social networks, she recently shared a photo of herself at a fitness event in March 2019, demonstrating that she is still in good shape. He also appeared in a promotional video for StreetStrider.
Bring Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
Michelle Aguilar / Season 6
While she ended up losing weight, Michelle is very grateful for the relationship she gained thanks to the program. "I did the program with my mother and before continuing, we weren't talking," Michelle shared with E! News. "Yes, I stayed on top and the confetti fell and I won and that's wonderful. But at the end of the day, due to The big loser… my mother and I were able to rebuild a new relationship. "
Dave Bjerke / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
Ali Vincent / Season 5
In 2016, or eight years after winning The big loser"Ali revealed that he reached 200 pounds again." Fast forward to today, where the beloved contestant stays healthy and enjoys life with his wife and children. "Honestly, I would never have thought that being part of such an experience would have such a profound impact on my life," he told Yahoo.
Bring Patton / NBCU Photo Bank
Bill Germanakos / Season 4
According to social networks, Bill is more than excited to see the new season of The big loser. Around December 2019, he revealed that he lost 53 pounds and wanted "reverse the trend"to gain weight during the holidays.
Gabriela Hasbun / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
Erik Chopin / Season 3
Bill took home the grand prize after losing more than 200 pounds in the third season of the reality show. He ended up recovering most of his weight after the show ended. In 2010, he starred in the documentary. Confessions of a losing reality show, which detailed his struggle to lose pounds once again.
Jason Merritt / FilmMagic
Matt Hoover / Season 2
Matt shed 157 pounds during his time in The big loser. He and Suzy Preston, finalists of the season, fell in love with the program and are now married and have two children.
Bring Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
Ryan Benson / Season 1
Ryan was the first winner of the weight loss competition, losing more than 120 pounds. He quickly regained all his weight and joined the cast of The big fat truth, a spin-off show where others The biggest loser The contestants received a second chance to shed the pounds. According to his Instagram, Ryan is committed to living a healthy lifestyle with his wife and three children.
The big loser airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only in USA Network.
(E! And USA Network are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.
%MINIFYHTML8327d7e04aa8e326809516050e7dccf011%%MINIFYHTML8327d7e04aa8e326809516050e7dccf012%