The Academy will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars

92North Dakota The Academy Awards are just around the corner, and on Tuesday it was announced that the Academy is planning a special tribute to Kobe Bryant.

According to The Hollywood reporter, a source revealed that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is planning a tribute to the basketball legend at this year's ceremony, which will take place on February 9th.

Kobe won his first Oscar in 2018 for his five-minute autobiographical shortcut "Dear Basketball," which he wrote, produced and narrated.

According to the New York Post, the news of the next tribute was also confirmed by Oscar announcer Randy Thomas. He confirmed the news during an interview on the syndicated radio show, "The Sam Alex Show."

After Kobe's shocking death was announced on Sunday, the Academy paid tribute to him on his Instagram the next day and said: "They doubted that a child could reach the NBA and proved they were wrong." They doubted he could win a championship and proved they were wrong. They doubted he could make movies and won an Oscar. Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved that the skeptics were wrong. Rest in peace."

As mentioned prior to There have been many tributes to Kobe, his daughter Gianna and the other seven who were lost in the helicopter crash that took place in Calabasas on Sunday. On top of that, many of Kobe's teammates within the NBA have been sharing some of his best memories of him following the tragic death.

Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/oscars-ceremony-sets-kobe-bryant-tribute-1274124

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94