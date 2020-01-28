The & # 39; peace plan & # 39; Trump: the farce, fraud and fury | Palestine

%MINIFYHTML79f1286326965f18d39e7ee4281dbc7911% %MINIFYHTML79f1286326965f18d39e7ee4281dbc7912%

The Trump administration finally raised the curtains on the final act of its diplomacy in the Middle East by revealing the long-awaited "ahem,quot; peace plan in a surreal celebration of the White House.

I will admit from the beginning that I cannot write about this with a serious face, considering the absurdity of the last three years of Trump's policies towards Israel and Palestine.

To call it "peace plan,quot; is to do injustice to the infamous "peace process,quot; and its many failed "peace plans." It is much worse, that a better term for this would be "assault on peace."

Everything about the plan is a farce.

His pompous name the "Agreement of the century,quot;; its unfit author, Jared Kushner, a Zionist fanatic supporter of illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land; its premise, "when humiliation does not work, more humiliation will,quot;; its strange framing as a festival of love between the American and Israeli right; and its absurd substance, which punish the victims and reward the aggressors.

In the three decades of the "peace process,quot; led by the United States, the successive administrations at least sought to compromise, consult or listen to the Palestinian side, even when they did the orders of Israel.

But since occupying the White House, the Trump administration, following the advice of Netanyahu, has acted shamelessly to permanently deprive Palestinians of their participation in the negotiations, and of their land, freedom and dignity.

And today, the Trump administration, in complicity with the Netanyahu government, is taking the root causes of the protracted conflict in Palestine, repacking them and presenting them as a permanent solution.

Theater of the absurd

The devil is not in the details; It is in the headlines of the Trump initiative.

So, to solve the problem of illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied Palestinian lands, Trump wants them to be legalized and recognized as part of Israel.

To solve the problem of Israel's illegal annexation of occupied Jerusalem, Trump wants it to be recognized as the capital of Israel and Israel alone.

To address the issue of Palestinian refugees and their inalienable right of return and compensation, Trump wants to avoid his return.

To solve the problem of violent, repressive and inhuman Israeli control over the Palestinians, Trump wants to see this extend indefinitely. Even after the Palestinians comply with all the new conditions imposed on them, they will still be at the mercy of Israel's security forces.

Trump's plan tramples on UN Security Council resolution 242, which requires Israel to return to the 1967 borders (or its approximation according to previous US initiatives) and redraw the borders to adapt to Israeli settlements and facilitate your control

Instead of ending Israel's apartheid system in Palestine, Trump wants to see it continue under a different name, at least until his promise of a provisional Palestinian "state,quot;, which will have no sovereignty or independence, is fulfilled.

Basically, Trump foresees half of a Palestinian state in the middle of the West Bank, but only after the Palestinians fight terrorism and recognize Israel as a Jewish state that extends for about 90 percent of historic Palestine.

Trump's embrace of apartheid in the Holy Land, as a pragmatic prerequisite even indispensable for "peace,quot; and stability, adds insult to Palestinian damage.

And so that we do not forget, the Trump administration has already closed the office of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Washington, suspended aid to the Palestinian Authority, transferred the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and repealed the recognition of the The United States on the issue of refugees suspending all funding to UNRWA.

The fraud behind the farce

Future generations will probably not remember anything significant about Trump's 80-page plan, but they will remember the soap opera behind the "Agreement of the Century,quot;: how an inexperienced but ambitious man named Jared manipulated his father-in-law, the powerful president, to support the first fraudulent Israeli minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in power, and to help Israel keep everything she earned illegally through war and violence.

If Jared can't solve the riddle of the Middle East, Trump commented last month, nobody can do it. He actually said that! A slap to countless capable American diplomats.

In any case, nobody really believes that Trump is acting deliberately, fairly or altruistically. None. I guess not even the president himself.

Nor does any reasonable person believe that the talented Mr. Netanyahu is anything other than a fraud, certainly not the Israeli attorney general himself who accused him of fraud charges only a few weeks before the U.S. House of Representatives denounced Trump for The abuse of power.

What a great couple they make! What a match!

Netanyahu obviously has a lot to gain, but what about Trump?

The president is clearly after the vote of evangelical Christians, especially after some have recently denounced him, and of course, he is behind the support of rich radical Zionists like Sheldon Adelson.

And Trump is apparently buying the trip of the ego, or the trap, that radical evangelicals and Zionists have designated him as a Jewish Messiah, destined to save not only the Jewish people, but the world.

Being a messiah is certainly better than being a Nobel Peace Prize. It has a more pleasant sound.

So, it's opportunism, populism and cynicism, all wrapped up in one agreement, like Trump sacrifices what remains of the credibility of the United States on the international scene to obtain a second term and Netanyahu, a fourth.

In fact, as one prominent former US diplomat commented, never an American president granted to a foreign leader so much, so fast, for so little, even the self-proclaimed "great negotiator,quot; appeared on the scene.

And so the farce continues: flagrant lies, obvious complicity, offensive deception and disastrous consequences.

It's so outrageous that even the main American Zionists officials and diplomats who long backed unconditional support to Israel, feel restless and anxious about Trump's "disastrous,quot; plan.

It is as tragic as ridiculous. But it will also be dangerously detrimental to the region and the position of the United States in it.

Arrogance before the fall

The Trump administration relies on the most vulnerable or cynical Arab regimes to support and finance its plan despite its unbearable shortcomings.

That is why the plan is modeled, at least structurally, on the 2003 roadmap of the Bush administration for peace that was conceived after the invasion and occupation of Iraq by the United States, to ensure Israeli supremacy and Arab support

Like Trump and Netanyahu, President George W. Bush, in complicity with then Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, also imagined a Palestinian pseudostate in the form of autonomous autonomy, somewhere at the end of a long road of Palestinian concessions and humiliations. . .

It was the kind of bait necessary for Arab and European leaders to justify their support or at least not reject the plan to their people. And it was the kind of trick that allowed Sharon to claim restraint and concession despite opposition from his fanatical settlers.

Bush hoped that Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat would leave before the final implementation of the final phases and replace him with the "moderate,quot; Mahmoud Abbas.

Today, Trump hopes to see Abbas, 84, now considered an obstructionist, also disappeared and replaced by someone more susceptible to the dictates of the United States.

Meanwhile, Trump has been fooled into thinking that if the United States cannot completely rule out the Palestinians, it could at least pay them with Arab money.

The Kushner summit in Bahrain last year was designed to pave the way for that type of Gulf investment in its "Century Agreement."

Billions of dollars can buy the Trump administration some time and some influence, but that will be brief, as the bribe demonstrated in the past.

Sooner or later, Trump's plan will reach the same place where Bush's plan, the history dump, ended.

The servile Arab dictators will eventually fall, but the people will endure and will not be so forgiving of American and Israeli arrogance. Your accumulated fury will leave sooner rather than later.

Then, before President Trump feels too comfortable in his new anointing as messiahs, he must become familiar with the basic biblical wisdom: aRrogance leads to the fall.